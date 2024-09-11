[Watch] Whatchu Smokin’ Man? Better Not Be Magic Mushroom Vape

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Inhaling substances other than oxygen is known to be harmful to human health.

While smoking remains a taboo for many and is widely discouraged, vaping has gained acceptance in society.

Nowadays, it is common to see many young people, both male and female, vaping, with little to no social stigma attached to the habit.

Recently, a video went viral on TikTok of entrepreneur Rozita Ibrahim visiting the Nur Albarakah Sufi Rehabilitation Center in Kota Kuala Muda, Kedah.

During her visit, Rozita met a man who had allegedly used mushroom-flavoured (Magic Mushroom) electronic cigarettes.

Witnessing the man’s condition, Rozita was shocked by the severe impact these products can have on a person’s mental health.

The man was seen standing facing a wall, talking to himself as if conversing with another person.

The founder of the rehabilitation centre claimed that Magic Mushroom vapes were being sold in a school area for as low as RM1.

Managing Director of the Murtadha Dakwah Centre (Madad) Mohammad Yaakub Yusra noted that the individual had reached the point of self-harm.

@ibondarozitaibrahim Anak2 muda tolong jangan hisap Vape – rokok – dadah – ia racun wahai anak2 muda . Merosak otak dan hancur badan serta masa depan gelap.. . Bonda Insya Allah doakan akan menyumbang yg besar pd pusat pemulihan akhlak ini agar dapat memulihkan akidah mereka ♬ Very Sad – Enchan

In a caption accompanying her video, Rozita, who is also the mother of entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri, took the opportunity to advise the younger generation against consuming harmful substances.

“Young people, please don’t vape, smoke cigarettes, or use drugs. They are poison. They damage the brain, destroy the body, and darken the future,” said Rozita.

What Is Mushroom-Flavoured Vape?

According to a Facebook post by the National Poison Centre (PRN), an experiment was conducted on these “Magic Mushroom” vapes.

The study found that although there were no traces of psilocybin—the psychoactive compound commonly found in magic mushrooms—there were traces of more dangerous synthetic drugs that could cause fatal poisoning.

The post highlighted that vaping devices can be easily manipulated, leading to the abuse of synthetic drugs such as Ketamine, Phencyclidine, and amphetamine-type substances.

PRN also expressed concern over the increasing use of vapes containing harmful chemicals, especially among students.

The centre emphasized that the effects of inadequate regulation of vape products are becoming more evident.

As time passes, more people may fall victim to these drug-related dangers due to the growing popularity of vaping.

