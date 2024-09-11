She’s Bringing It Alright – Teresa Slaps Akmal With RM25m Suit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok has sent a legal notice to UMNO Youth Chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh for allegedly twisting her remarks concerning the mandatory halal certification for pork-free and non-alcohol restaurants and food companies in Malaysia.

In a notice sent by her counsel Sankara Nair and Partners, Kok is seeking RM25 million in damages and demanded Akmal to pay the full legal costs and expenses that arise from the suit.

The Letter of Demand (LOD) gives Akmal seven working days to respond. He will be slapped with a civil suit if he fails to respond.

Akmal responded on Facebook saying “Ok nyonya” and he’ll see her in court. How rude but not surprising.

Previously, Kok said she was considering legal counsel after Akmal said he wanted to paste a non-halal logo on her forehead and called her “nyonya tua” (old woman).

When Akmal caught wind of it, he told her to bring it on.

I want to tell Teresa Kok ‘Bring it on, I’m not afraid. No fear, no surrender.’ We’ll see each other in court. UMNO Youth Chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh

During this debacle between Kok and Akmal, the Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma) echoed Kok’s sentiments and supported the call for the government to reconsider its mandatory halal certification stance so it can be implemented better.

READ MORE: Times When UMNO Youth Chief Akmal Saleh Made Us Scratch Our Heads

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.