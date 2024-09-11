Cigarettes In Non-Halal Section? Malaysians Have A Lot To Say About It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

First of all, no, the government has not ordered for cigarettes to be placed at non-halal sections.

This issue wiggled its way into social media conversations after a news report that quoted Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (religious affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar as saying that placing cigarettes in the non-halal section was something that could be discussed.

He was not announcing anything rather he was asked by a reporter if the government was going to look into “suggestions to put cigarettes in the non-halal section”.

He also noted that this matterr would fall under the purview of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

According to Harian Metro, he said this during a press conference after announcing the Skim Pembiayaan Hafiz (SPH) scholarship under the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) at the Malaysian Islamic Training Institute (ILIM).

Cigarettes Are Haram?

Cigarettes were classified as haram in 1995 by a fatwa issued by religious authorities, and vaping and e-cigarettes followed suit in 2015.

Despite these rulings, cigarettes are still sold alongside other consumer goods, which some see as contradictory to Islamic teachings.

The idea of moving cigarettes to the non-halal section is seen as a way to emphasize the religious prohibition and discourage Muslim consumers from smoking.

The suggestion, if it materializes, is expected to reinforce public health campaigns while aligning with the religious stance on smoking.

Netizens Cover Several Aspects

The proposal has sparked conversation across social media platforms, with netizens weighing in on various aspects of the issue.

1. Health Aspect

From a public health perspective, many believe this categorization could help raise awareness about the dangers of smoking.

@MeanwhileInMalaysia/Facebook

By associating cigarettes with non-halal products, it may further deter individuals from buying them, potentially leading to a decrease in smoking rates.

2. Religious Aspect

Many support the idea, viewing it as a reinforcement of Islamic teachings on maintaining health and avoiding harmful substances.

@MeanwhileInMalaysia/Facebook

Many believe that since alcohol and pork are already placed in non-halal sections, this move would provide consistency in the application of religious guidelines.

3. Economic Aspect

However, the economic impact of such a move cannot be ignored. Malaysia’s tobacco industry is sizeable, and placing cigarettes in the non-halal section could hurt sales, particularly among Muslim consumers.

@MeanwhileInMalaysia/Facebook

Retailers may also need to rethink how they display these products, which could involve logistical challenges.

4. Social Aspect

From a social perspective, this move could shift how society views smoking, aligning it more closely with other prohibited or harmful behaviors.

@MeanwhileInMalaysia/Facebook

However, some netizens argue that such restrictions infringe on personal freedoms, and that decisions about smoking should ultimately remain with individuals, not religious or governmental authorities.

There’s another factor to consider; that most convenience stores do not have a non-halal section other than a fridge for beers. So if the move materializes, would people be forced to buy cold cigarettes?

A Matter To Reflect Upon

Public reactions have been mixed. Some Muslim consumers welcome the idea, appreciating the reminder that smoking is not just harmful but also religiously prohibited.

They believe this could lead to positive changes in behavior, especially among younger or more religiously observant individuals.

On the other hand, some argue that this change may not make a significant difference in smoking rates, as non-Muslim smokers will not be affected by the categorization.

Others believe this is an overreach by religious authorities, potentially restricting consumer choice in a multicultural society like Malaysia.

As the government moves forward with discussions, the outcome remains uncertain. What is clear is that this proposal touches on a variety of concerns, from public health to religious observance and economic impact.

Whether or not cigarettes will soon find a new home in the non-halal section of stores, the ongoing conversation is reshaping how Malaysians view smoking.

