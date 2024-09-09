River Contaminated By Baby Diaper Likely Cause Of Rotavirus Outbreak In Che Minah Sayang Park

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yikes! A fun day out at the Che Minah Sayang Recreational Park in Maran, Pahang recently ended up in a rotavirus outbreak affecting at least 15 children and a 27-year-old woman.

The group started experiencing stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever. The Maran Health Department also got wind of an Acute Gastroenteritis (AGE) outbreak among children on 5 September.

While it was initially thought of as a leptospirosis infection (caused by rat urine), laboratory tests confirmed it was a rotavirus infection.

All the affected children, aged 2 to 11, are doing fine after receiving treatment at Hospital Jengka. As for the woman who’s the mother of one of the kids was treated as an outpatient and is on the mend.

So what ruined their day? According to Kosmo, the victims likely got infected by rotavirus due to the river being contaminated with waste from disposable diapers. Ewww…

So, the Pahang Health Department (JKNP) has advised the park management to carry out cleaning works around the area and to ensure all the food premises are clean and safe.

Meanwhile, the public is also advised not to bring children and the elderly who feel unwell to the park.

Most importantly, JKNP stressed the importance of public health ethics, urging people to dispose of soiled baby diapers properly and avoid littering in recreational parks. Keep our parks clean, people!

