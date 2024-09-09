JPJ Unveils ePlates For Electric Vehicles

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last June, Minister of Transport Anthony Loke, announced that the government would introduce a special plate frame specifically for zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) and electric vehicles (EV).

This new plate is intended to distinguish EVs from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

The plates will be produced by manufacturers and installed directly on the vehicles.

The trial phase of the JPJePlate was launched today by the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

According to the JPJePlate website, the initiative’s primary goal is to standardize number plate designs across all motor vehicles and improve road safety.

Special Plates Mandatory for New EV and ZEV Vehicles

As of today, the special plate is mandatory only for new types of vehicles powered by an electric battery (Plug-in EV/Battery Cell) or a hydrogen source that powers an electric battery (Hydrogen Fuel-Cell EV), with motorcycles being the exception.

This means that all EVs registered after today will use the JPJePlate.

Existing EV owners interested in obtaining this special plate can register at jpjeplate.jpj.gov.my.

However, they will only be able to order starting 9 November.

Registration Limited to OEMs and Vehicle Dealers

Currently, registration is only open to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and vehicle dealers.

“OEMs and vehicle dealers who have registered can order and install JPJePlate number plates on customer vehicles. The addition of users other than OEMs and vehicle dealers will be available in the next phase,” JPJ said, according to their website.

Pilot Project for EVs

Loke also mentioned that the JPJePlate is a pilot project for EVs, aimed at evaluating its acceptance and reception.

“This is a pilot project for EVs. We will monitor the acceptance and consider implementing it for other cars if the response is positive,” he added.

This means that if the JPJePlate is well-received, it may eventually be expanded to all motor vehicles in Malaysia.

Key Features of the EV Plates

The special number plates have nine key features, including:

The Malaysian flag

The international vehicle registration code and the abbreviation for Malaysia (MAL), embossed on the plate

A color indicator on the left side of the plate to distinguish the vehicle’s fuel type (e.g., green for FEV)

Holographic stripes

Anti-counterfeit foil

A digital signature (QR Code)

A laser-engraved serial number

Embedded RFID

Security screws for installation

Pricing and Contents of the JPJePlate Set

The JPJePlate is priced at RM98 per set, which includes:

One front plate for the vehicle

One rear plate for the vehicle

One windshield RFID sticker

Standard delivery to an authorized installation center

Purpose and Importance of the Special Plate

According to the JPJePlate website, the special registration plate aims to improve road safety by increasing visibility (retro-reflective) at night, enhancing safer driving conditions, and reducing the risk of accidents.

This also includes features that prevent forgery and vehicle theft. Moreover, the license plate serves as the primary identification for enforcement actions and provides quick assistance to road users in emergencies.

Furthermore, the license plate integrates with the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) ecosystem using RFID technology.

For more information, visit the official JPJePlate website at https://jpjeplate.jpj.gov.my.

