Firefighters Called To Remove Metal Ring Stuck On Man’s Penis At Ipoh Hospital

An unusual incident in Ipoh, Perak recently required the assistance of firefighters to remove a metal ring that had gotten stuck on a man’s private part.

The incident occurred at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB), drawing attention to the lengths some individuals will go for thrills, sometimes at the expense of their own safety.

A True Horror Story

On the morning of September 8, HRPB was forced to seek help from the Ipoh Fire and Rescue Department.

The hospital staff were unable to remove a metal ring stuck on a 37-year-old man’s genitalia.

Credit: @BalaiBombaIpoh/Facebook

The incident, which took place at the hospital’s Emergency Unit, began when the hospital’s efforts to free the man were unsuccessful.

At 9:14 AM, a call was made to the fire department requesting urgent assistance.

15 Minutes Of Pain

Ipoh Fire and Rescue Station Chief, Azman Hussin, confirmed that the ring removal was a challenging process due to the thickness of the metal, as reported by Berita Harian.

Two firefighters were dispatched to HRPB, where they spent 15 minutes working with special equipment to carefully cut the ring off the man’s private part.

Credit: @BalaiBombaIpoh/Facebook

“The operation took time because the ring’s metal was rather thick,” Azman shared, describing the difficulty they faced while attempting to free the man.

A Hard Lesson

Despite the complexity of the situation, the firefighters were able to successfully remove the ring by 10:12 AM. No further complications were reported.

The incident highlights the importance of being cautious when engaging in unusual or risky activities that could result in injury or require external assistance.

While the ordeal certainly left an impact on the individual involved, the quick action of the hospital and fire department helped resolve the matter efficiently, ensuring the man received the necessary medical attention.

