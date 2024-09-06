[Watch] The Case Of A Bloody Parking Dispute In Kepong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Parking issues are a common source of conflict, often sparking arguments over double parking or illegal parking by the roadside.

Such problems have become frequent topics of conversation.

Recently, yet another parking incident has made headlines, only this time it escalated into a bloody mess, literally.

Two men got into a violent altercation because of miscommunication regarding a purported parking obstruction in Lthe People’s Housing Project (PPR) Block C parking area in Kepong.

This incident happened on Wednesday (4 September) at about 6pm.

Videos of the incident have been going viral on social media platforms.

A few videos shared on Twitter by @update11111 showed both men fighting allegedly because one blocked the other’s car.

The fight escalated and one of them allegedly attacked the other with a machete.

kes parking.

kepong

Info lanjut belum diperolehi pic.twitter.com/uqEYu1qA82 — #UpdateInfo🇲🇾🌍 (@update11111) September 5, 2024

Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari confirmed the incident.

According to him, a woman reported that her nephew had been slashed on the head by the suspect.

The 27-year-old suspect, who works at the Selayang Wholesale Market, was apprehended with public assistance at the scene at 6.15pm,” he said on Thursday (5 September) in a press conference, as reported by The Star.

Authorities seized a Perodua MyVi car, a knife and some keys during the arrest.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

He also added that the suspect was placed under remand for five days.

As for the victim, he received 35 stitches on his head and left hand after the incident.

Currently, the victim is in stable condition after being admitted to the Selayang Hospital.

This incident could have been avoided if both parties had parked their vehicles properly or resolved the matter amicably.

