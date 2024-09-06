“Can We Stop Lizards From Pooing?” – Canteen Operator’s Facepalm Reply To Mara Chairman

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mara chairman Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki recently received complaints about a food poisoning incident at MRSM Taiping. The food poisoning affected 31 students and they had to be admitted into the hospital.

This prompted Dr Asyraf to go on an impromptu spot check in MRSM Taiping and he found a filthy kitchen.

The kitchen has lizard poop and even a rat scurrying about near the middle of the video.

He called up the company allegedly tasked to oversee the cleanliness and food preparation in the college, only to be stuck in a dumbfounding conversation with a woman.

The Sarawak-based woman named Mira, allegedly the company owner, kept talking over and gaslit Dr Asyraf throughout the whole conversation.

Dr Asyraf, who informed the woman he was recording their conversation, said when he asked why the kitchen was dirty, he was told there was not enough staff.

When Dr Asyraf asked Mira why she did not hire more staff, Mira blamed her employees for coming up with all sorts of problems and complaints.

Dr Asyraf also claimed her company served lower-grade fish to students. This was because the menu stated the students would be served ikan tenggiri for dinner but they were preparing a different fish.

Mira argued and told him to check the market prices and compare them to the sum paid to contractors. She then alluded that the school was responsible for the kitchen’s upkeep and cleanliness.

Dr Asyraf told Mira she was heartless because she didn’t seem genuinely concerned about students’ health and safety.

During the conversation, Mira challenged Dr Asyraf and asked him what he had done to improve school facilities.

The turning point

However, the conversation took an unbelievable turn when Dr Asyraf asked her about the presence of lizard poop around the kitchen.

Mira asked if it was possible to stop lizards from pooping. YES, SHE DID.

She even went as far as joking, “You don’t expect me to wait for the lizards to poo.”

Her silly response shocked Dr Asyraf who had to chuckle at the ridiculousness of the whole incident (and the audacity).

In the comments, some believe Mira had strong “cables” since she was not afraid of an authority figure like Dr Asyraf or the repercussions that may come from this. They also found her to be rude and heartless.

Others claimed there were “canteen cartels” controlling boarding schools that only cared about winning tenders.

After viewing the video, some said the contractor should be terminated and blacklisted from future deals. They said the contract should be awarded to more deserving companies.

On another note, 51 students from Mara Professional College Ayer Molek in Tiang Dua, Melaka suffered food poisoning last month after consuming a meal at the college’s café.

They were rushed to Jasin Hospital for medical treatment after they experienced symptoms such as stomach aches, vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever.

