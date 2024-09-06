“Abang Bas” Arrested At 2.57am – What’s The Story?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There is an account on TikTok that goes by the moniker “Abang Bas” that went viral yesterday for what some social media users have described as disturbing content.

So what were the videos about?

As his nickname suggests, the individual in question is a bus driver, more specifically a schoolbus driver tasked with ferrying kids to and from school.

What he does is record videos of himself driving the bus but with some of the children visible in the background.

It was his captions and some of the comments that did not sit well with many.

In one of the videos, the driver glanced periodically at a child in the front seat who was doing her homework.

His caption? “Harini crush kita busy buat homework” followed by a love face emoji.

The man’s videos mostly hit over 500K views while he himself amassed 648.3K followers.

When his conduct and the videos went viral on Twitter yesterday, Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Nancy Shukri got wind of it and commented that his behaviour is not accepted and shouldn’t be normalised.

“I have instructed the officers from Jabatan Pembangunan Kanak-Kanak (JPKK) to file a police report immediately and we are ready to cooperate with D11 IPK Johor,” she said.

Now this was last night.

Fast forward to this morning, Johor police confirmed they have arrested the individual in question at 2.57 early this morning.

More to follow.

