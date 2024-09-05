What Is 1BestariNet & Frog VLE And Why It’s Being Investigated By MACC?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Internet connectivity remains an issue for some schools in Malaysia, especially in rural and far-reach areas. Due to this, the effort to upgrade school facilities to meet the demands of today’s education needs is still expanding slowly.

In 2011, the government initiated the 1BestariNet project with YTL Communications Sdn Bhd (YTL) to provide high-speed internet access to schools and implement a virtual learning system for students.

However, the project has experienced a hiccup. Fast forward to today (5 September), the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has launched an investigation into a payment claim related to the Education Ministry’s 1BestariNet service tender, valued at RM4 billion.

What happened to 1BestariNet along the way?

Before going into the timeline, it’s helpful to understand what the 1BestariNet project is about for schools, teachers, and students.

The 1BestariNet project provides high-speed internet access to 10,000 schools. Part of the program includes implementing the Frog Virtual Learning Environment (VLE), a cloud-based learning platform.

Teachers can use ready-made lessons and quizzes or create their own on Frog VLE. They can also assign, mark homework, and track their students’ progress on the platform.

The Education Ministry awarded a 15-year contract to YTL (Yes 4G) to implement the project in 2011.

YTL started the project’s first phase in 2012 but ran into early issues in 2013. Schools began reporting issues with internet speed and connectivity. Due to the poor infrastructure and coverage in rural areas, schools and students in these areas failed to enjoy the benefits of an internet-connected classroom.

The Auditor General’s Report also raised concerns about the project, highlighting inefficiencies and the failure to meet targeted objectives.

From 2014 to 2015, the high-cost project received heavy scrutiny from members of parliament (MPs) and the public.

Further audits showed many schools are still not connected and the usage of Frog VLE was below expectations.

In 2019, the ministry decided to discontinue using Frog VLE in schools and replaced it with Google Classroom and other alternatives.

This led to YTL claiming the government breached its contractual obligations when it “terminated” the project. The government denies this happened.

On 27 June, the ministry said Celcom Axiata Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd, and Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd would take over as internet service providers (ISP) for schools starting 1 July.

The contract for Phase 2 of 1BestariNet between the government and YTL to provide internet access and Frog VLE to schools nationwide ended on 30 June 2019.

Despite the non-renewal of the contract by the Education Ministry, YTL was adamant it would continue providing the Frog VLE platforms to all schools.

YTL Communications CEO, Wing K. Lee, at the time, said the company didn’t want students and teachers to be impacted by the non-renewal of contract.

Wing said the company won it through open tender and looked forward for the next opportunity to show what they can do.

In 2020, the Education Ministry was adamant it would not continue with the 1BestariNet and Frog VLE contracts with YTL.

On 4 September 2024, MACC initiated an investigation into payment claims for the 1BestariNet service tender and raided government offices and the YTL office.

MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim said the case will be investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

YTL said it’s cooperating fully with MACC so the issue would be resolved satisfactorily.

