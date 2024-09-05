Male Saltwater Crocodile Successfully Captured At Taman Tasik Section 7

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The swift capture of a male saltwater crocodile in Taman Tasik, Section 7, Shah Alam, last night was attributed to a precise study of the reptile’s behavior and movement.

This led to the strategic placement of two traps, ensuring a successful operation within a record time of under 24 hours.

According to Kosmo, Selangor Director of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), Wan Mohd. Adib Wan Mohd. Yusoh, explained that the decision to close the park during the night played a crucial role in minimizing disturbances and ensuring the safety of the operation.

Wan Mohd. Adib explained that the crocodile rescue operation was one of the quickest they had carried out, taking less than 24 hours.

The team set two traps in different locations at around 10 am, and by 10:20 pm, the crocodile was successfully captured.

(Credits: @Courtesy Pics)

Bernama reports that the captured crocodile, measuring 1.68 meters and weighing approximately 20 kilograms, was lured into the first trap, which had been baited with fresh meat.

The reptile was then safely transferred to Paya Indah Wetlands, Dengkil, where it will undergo further examination to ensure it is free of diseases.

The reason for the crocodile’s appearance in the park is still under investigation. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the animal either got lost or was abandoned by individuals.

According to Wan Mohd. Adib, the lake has several drainage channels that the crocodile may have accessed during heavy rain or flash floods.

During the operation, Perhilitan, in collaboration with the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) and the police, maintained tight control over the area to prevent any harm to the public.

Curious onlookers had gathered to witness the rare event, but the authorities ensured their safety.

(Credits: @Courtesy Pics)

The crocodile was successfully retrieved from the lake at approximately 12:05 am, concluding the operation. Investigations into how the crocodile ended up in the lake are ongoing.

