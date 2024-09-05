“Don’t Steal Our Customers’ Parking Spot” – Food Court Traders Resort To Serving Own “Notice”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Have you ever stopped for a quick meal, only to find no parking space available despite the food stalls being empty?

This strange situation is a familiar sight at the Bandar Sri Permaisuri Food Court, and a viral tweet has recently shed light on the ongoing parking issue faced by both customers and stall owners.

Kejadian dekat Food Court Bandar Sri Permaisuri. Customer nak datang makan sini parking takda. Sebab penduduk flat, apartment parking kawasan food court. Memang marah lah kedai-kedai makan sini. Customer fade up cari parking takda, terus gerak makan tempat lain. pic.twitter.com/05hb5Uu2lT — Tanya Cukai Pada Zortax (@AzrulIzzaham) September 4, 2024

The tweet, which has gained traction on social media, highlights how parking spaces meant for food court patrons are constantly occupied by residents from nearby apartments, leaving no room for actual customers.

Despite the empty food court, potential diners are forced to skip meals or go elsewhere due to the parking shortage.

Fed up stall owners have taken matters into their own hands by placing letters on the parked cars, reminding the vehicle owners that the parking spaces are reserved for customers.

Many agree that this is a valid point, as the lack of available parking is directly affecting the food court’s foot traffic and, consequently, its revenue.

Under the viral post, netizens shared their own thoughts and experiences, many recounting similar frustrations with finding parking at local eateries.

A large number of commenters stated they’ve stopped visiting the food court altogether due to the inconvenience, opting to eat elsewhere rather than wait for a parking spot to open up.

Dulu selalu singgah, tapi ya benar, parking problem last2 pergi tempat lain — Sola™ 🏴 (@acaixozil) September 4, 2024

Among the suggested solutions, the idea of converting the parking area into a paid parking system gained the most support.

Many recommended offering free parking for an hour or two, followed by charges for extended stays.

@DBKL2u perlu memperkenalkan parkir percuma 2 jam pertama.



Selepas 2 jam kenakan caj lebih mahal seperti RM2 atau RM3 sejam.



Operasi saman dan tunda kenderaan di bahu jalan perlu dipergiatkan.



Dengan kaedah itu manipulasi atau curi parkir dapat dielakkan. — Faizal Riduan (@faizalriduan) September 4, 2024

This, they believe, would discourage residents from occupying the spaces long-term and ensure customers have access to parking.

One netizen explained that the root of the problem lies in the nearby apartment complexes, where flat owners often own more than one car, while only being allocated a single parking space per unit.

antara puncanya ialah bila rumah disewakan. satu rumah ada 3 ke 4 orang. setiap sorang tu ada satu kereta. parking pula terhad ikut bilangan unit rumah.

Sebab tu ramai yang terpaksa parking di luar kawasan flat/apartment sampai ada yang park kereta di parking lot food court — Azizi Sulaiman (@AziziSulaiman85) September 4, 2024

As a result, many have turned to using nearby free parking, including the food court’s designated spaces.

One user expressed concern for the stall owners, noting that if the parking issue continues, it could significantly affect their business in the long term.

Kesian peniaga sini., — Iqa Takaful Advisor 🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@ieqalis) September 4, 2024

While numerous netizens have voiced their opinions and proposed viable solutions, there remains skepticism about whether the local authorities will step in to address the problem.

Ramai je yg bagi idea bernas tp adakah pihak berwajib akan btindak? — MiSTyriAinHeL (@ZhelaZakaria) September 4, 2024

As this issue continues to gain attention online, many hope that the authorities will take action to resolve the parking situation and help support the local food court businesses before it’s too late.

