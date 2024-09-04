Ziyad Zolkefli Wins Malaysia’s First Silver At 2024 Paris Paralympics

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

To date, Malaysian Paralympian Cheah Liek Hou won the gold medal in the men’s badminton singles SU5 while Eddy Bernard won the bronze medal in the men’s 100m T44 final.

Rounding up the medal set for Malaysia is 34-year-old Ziyad Zolkefli, 34, who won a silver medal for Malaysia at the Paris Paralympics in the men’s F20 (intellectual disability) shot putt final on Tuesday night.

It’s the first Paralympic silver and third medal for Malaysia in the 2024 Paris Paralympics so far.

Ziyad yielded 17.18m after his third attempt at the Stade de France and was confirmed a silver medal. He tried improving his position but Ukrainian Oleksandr Yarovyi held strong.

25-year-old Oleksandr broke the world record twice. His fourth attempt of 17.61m was the winning leap.

Oleksandr’s teammate Maksym Koval, who previously held the world record of 17.34m from the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020, earned a bronze with a throw of 16.99m.

Ziyad previously won bronze in 2012 London and gold in 2016 Rio de Janeiro. The silver medal today completes his set.

