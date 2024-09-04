PMX’s “Emulate Khazanah” Suggestion On RM3K Minimum Wage For Private Sector Stirs Debate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stirred a significant debate among Malaysians after encouraging private companies to follow Khazanah Nasional Berhad’s example by setting a minimum wage of RM3,000 per month.

Initially, Here’s What Happened

He made this call during Khazanah Nasional’s 30th Anniversary Celebration at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec), as reported by Kosmo.

According to Sinar Harian, Anwar praised Khazanah for their forward-thinking approach, noting that the organization had already implemented a minimum wage of over RM3,000 for its employees.

PM @anwaribrahim harap syarikat swasta ikut contoh Khazanah tetap gaji minimum RM3,000 untuk pekerjanya. pic.twitter.com/kcc08eaMtS — SinarHarian (@SinarOnline) September 3, 2024

He stressed that the value placed on employees in private companies should extend beyond mere corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

In his address, Anwar urged other private companies to consider raising their minimum wage, emphasizing that while it is important to develop grand business projects, it should not come at the expense of workers’ well-being.

Good News For Netizens (Or Not)

The Prime Minister’s suggestion has sparked a range of reactions online, with many netizens expressing concern and skepticism about the potential consequences.

While some believe the idea has merit, others worry that it could lead to negative economic impacts.

One concern raised by netizens is that increasing salaries could result in higher market prices, which in turn could drive up the cost of living and potentially harm the economy.

Others pointed out the difficulties in implementing such a policy, suggesting that if the government believes it’s a good idea, they should first apply it to civil servants.

Naikkan dulu gaji penjawat awam minimum Rm3k. Ikut contoh Khazanah. — has_invest (@gouk560) September 3, 2024

Several netizens were dismissive of the suggestion, viewing it as unrealistic and unlikely to be adopted by businesses.

Kalau harap harap ni tak kemana DS @anwaribrahim — Amirul 🇲🇾 🇵🇸 (@amirulimananuar) September 3, 2024

However, some emphasized that these are merely suggestions and not mandatory requirements, so there is no need for immediate concern if they seem unfit for certain businesses.

ramai bitter dekat instagram termasuklah member aku yang buat bisnes sendiri. cam tak rileks, kata kat PMX. chill brother, umum tahu je kemampuan SME takat mana. nama pun cadangan, bukan PMX kata mandatori pun. tak payah jadi usahawan bebal. https://t.co/zUJZLahghx — Razi 🇲🇾x🇵🇸 (@rrazikane) September 3, 2024

After All, It’s Just A “Suggestion”

The initiative to increase minimum wage salaries is undoubtedly rooted in good intentions, aiming to improve the livelihoods of workers and ensure a fairer distribution of wealth.

However, the concerns raised by netizens are valid and reflect the practical challenges of implementing such a policy across diverse industries.

The potential for increased operational costs, the impact on market prices, and the broader economic implications are all factors that cannot be overlooked.

While the suggestion is well-meaning, it may not be practical in the current economic climate.

These concerns highlight the complexity of wage reform, perhaps it could be that this particular suggestion might not be the best solution for the challenges at hand.

