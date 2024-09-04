New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon Visits Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur To Celebrate 1 Million Riders Milestone

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon made a special visit to Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur yesterday, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the relationship between New Zealand and Malaysia. The visit comes as Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur celebrates a remarkable achievement of reaching 1 million riders, just nine months after its opening in December 2023.

The partnership between New Zealand and Malaysia extends beyond traditional areas like trade and education. Prime Minister Luxon emphasized the importance of this relationship, noting how New Zealand businesses like Skyline Enterprises are contributing to the vibrant tourism industry in Malaysia.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur. Image: Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur

“New Zealand and Malaysia have shared a strong, enduring partnership for more than six decades. The introduction of the Skyline Luge, a beloved New Zealand attraction, to Kuala Lumpur is a testament to our countries’ ongoing collaboration and mutual respect,” said Prime Minister Luxon. “I’m incredibly proud to see how Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur has not only added to the local tourism landscape but also brought a piece of New Zealand to Malaysia.”

READ MORE: New Rides & Big Fun At Gamuda Luge Gardens

READ MORE: Flying High At Gamuda Luge Gardens

Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur, nestled in the heart of Gamuda Luge Gardens, has quickly become a must-visit attraction, drawing in visitors of all ages. The park features over 1.6 kilometres of thrilling tracks, including the longest tunnel ever constructed in Skyline’s global portfolio. The attraction’s success in such a short time is a clear indication of its appeal and the strong connection between New Zealand’s innovative spirit and Malaysia’s enthusiastic embrace of new experiences.

Gavin Barnes, General Manager of Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur, expressed his excitement about reaching the 1 million riders milestone. “We are thrilled to have welcomed 1 million riders to Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur in just nine months. This achievement underscores the strong relationship between New Zealand and Malaysia, and we are grateful for the warm reception we’ve received here. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to continuing our contribution to Malaysia’s tourism industry and providing unforgettable experiences for all our visitors.”

Alya Adriana Binti Ahmad Syahir is the lucky 1 millionth rider! Image: Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur

To further commemorate this milestone, Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur is proud to announce that the lucky 1 millionth rider, Alya Adriana Binti Ahmad Syahir, will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to experience another iconic Skyline attraction in South Korea. This special prize underscores the global reach of Skyline Enterprises and celebrates the continued success of our attractions around the world.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.