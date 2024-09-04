If You Recently Had Nasi Lemak Botak In Petaling Jaya, Please Check Your Bank Balance ASAP!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Facebook post from Petaling Jaya’s Nasi Lemak Botak restaurant has gone viral after the eatery received an unexpected payment of RM2,660 instead of RM26.60 via QR payment.

The humorous yet heartfelt post has quickly gained attention online, with netizens joining in on the light-hearted fun.

The restaurant shared a CCTV image of the customer who accidentally made the substantial overpayment.

In the post, they asked, “Is this you? You have mistakenly QR paid us RM2,660 instead of RM26.60.”

They also added a playful remark, noting that they are not “Botak Omakase,” a fine dining establishment known for its expensive dishes.

The comments section under the post quickly filled with amusing responses. Some users cheekily claimed, “It’s me,” while others provided their bank digits just for laughs and giggles.

Despite the light-heartedness, the restaurant’s genuine intent is to return the excess money to the rightful owner.

They expressed their hope of locating the customer, acknowledging the significant amount involved and the unfortunate nature of the error.

Kudos to the Nasi Lemak Botak team for their integrity and efforts to make things right.

Hopefully, the original customer sees the post and reclaims their balance, as this is indeed one expensive typo.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.