Croc Ops Continues As Crocodile At Taman Tasik Shah Alam Remains Elusive

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) yesterday confirmed a crocodile sighting at Taman Tasik Shah Alam, located in Seksyen 7.

The Environmental Health Department, in collaboration with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), promptly addressed the situation.

READ MORE: Croc Shock At Taman Tasik Shah Alam

Officials from the Selangor Perhilitan and MBSA visited the site and conducted an operation to monitor the crocodile.

The crocodile made a brief appearance for about five minutes at 5pm.

According to the Director of Selangor Perhilitan, Ts Wan Mohd Adib Wan Mohd Yusof, the operation aimed to observe the crocodile’s behaviour before attempting to capture it.

“To catch this crocodile, we need to first understand the behaviour of this crocodile, especially where it rests, the area where it often appears and where it hides at night,” he said, as reported by Buletin TV3.

He further emphasized that time is needed to study the crocodile’s habits before setting up a trap.

Once captured, the crocodile will be relocated to the Crocodile Sanctuary in Paya Indah Wetlands.

Today at 10am, officials from MBSA started another operation to capture the crocodile.

Perhilitan has put up 10 banners around the lake to remind visitors to be careful, however, the trap is yet to be set as the equipment is being brought from Rawang.

Nonetheless, the MBSA Rangers and Perhilitan officers are still monitoring the area.

Meanwhile, one Akmal Yaziz has made a rather quirky suggestion of finding a mate for the crocodile instead as it would become a great attraction for the people to come and visit.

via GIPHY

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.