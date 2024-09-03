Strong Storm In Kuching Snatches Sarawakian Flag, Causes Widespread Disruption

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A severe storm swept through Kuching yesterday afternoon, wreaking havoc across the city and creating a dramatic incident at Waterfront Kuching.

The tempest was so powerful that it forcibly tore the Sarawakian flag from the Ibu Pertiwi Flagpole, sending it flying across the waterfront.

Videos capturing the flag’s dramatic flight have been widely shared on TikTok, with locals documenting the moment the strong winds overcame the flagpole’s support.

The footage shows the flag billowing uncontrollably before being carried away by the gusts, highlighting the storm’s intensity.

According to Dayak Daily, the incident occurred at approximately 4:15 PM yesterday. The report detailed how the fierce winds not only disrupted the flagpole but also uprooted several trees throughout Kuching, leading to significant traffic jams and impeding normal commutes in affected areas.

In response to the incident, the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) acted swiftly.

As of this morning, they have replaced the Sarawakian flag with a new one at the Ibu Pertiwi Flagpole.

(@Dewan Bandaraya Kuching Utara (DBKU)/Facebook)

DBKU also expressed their gratitude on their official Facebook to five unsung heroes, the security guards stationed at Dataran Ibu Pertiwi who retrieved and saved the fallen flag from the Sarawak River at approximately 11 PM last night.

The storm’s impact extended beyond the flagpole incident. Numerous trees were uprooted, causing blockages on major roads and resulting in delays and detours for motorists.

(@Dewan Bandaraya Kuching Utara (DBKU)/Facebook)

The Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) has assured the public that measures are being taken to reinforce infrastructure against future storms and mitigate potential damage on their official Facebook.

Officials are also conducting a thorough assessment of the affected areas to facilitate repairs and prevent similar incidents from occurring.

The swift recovery of the Sarawakian flag serves as a symbol of the city’s enduring spirit and commitment to preserving its cultural heritage despite nature’s unpredictable forces.

