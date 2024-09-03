Klang Mayor Said Improvements Will Be Made To Taman Kucing Klang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, there were claims that cats at Taman Kucing Klang were left in poor conditions. Majlis Bandaraya Diraja Klang (MBDK) issued a statement yesterday evening refuting the allegations.

READ MORE: Cats In Taman Kucing Klang Allegedly Left In Bad Condition, What’s Going On?

Klang mayor Datin Paduka Noraini Roslan said they took the allegations seriously and were satisfied with the level of comfort and cleanliness of the place after surveying it.

Noraini said more improvements will be made to the cat park with help from Sime Darby to ensure the cats’ comfort, especially ensuring the cats stay cool from the heat.

One of the solutions includes installing a net to shade the cats from the sun and a porch for cats. Careful attention would also be given to the cats’ nutrition.

Noraini said cats need a wide space to move in since they have territorial instincts. As such, the cats would be let out to roam in the park in the morning rather than being locked up in the large compound.

I appreciate the public’s concern about this issue but some of the things said weren’t true at all, especially regarding claims that the cats were starved and abandoned. Klang mayor Tpr Datin Paduka Noraini Roslan

Noraini also disputed the number of cat deaths in the park. She claimed only one cat had died since the park was open for operations and had been buried off-site.

In the future, Noraini added that there would be plans to involve volunteers interested in caring for cats since the community’s support for the park was overwhelmingly positive.

Meanwhile, the Putrajaya Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) confirmed receiving reports about the issue.

DVS Putrajaya said it has instructed the Animal Welfare officer in Selangor to investigate the management of the animals’ daily activities on the premises.

Edwin Seng, who raised the alarm on Twitter, thanked everyone who helped spread awareness of the issue.

He said it’s up to the public to decide whether to believe what he observed or the council’s statement but all that matters is improving the facilities and having the park run better.

He encouraged the public to visit the park constantly and help out in any way they can to help with the operations.

Whether or not you decide to trust our observation or the council's statement, the main goal has always been to have the facilities run better. So, lets work towards that as a community together. — peng (@pengwinseng) September 2, 2024

Rescued kitten update

He also has an update about the kitten he rescued. The kitten, named Hammer, seems to be getting better and has no signs of feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) or toxoplasmosis. However, the kitten’s appetite still needed improvement.

In another update, Edwin shared that the kitten is currently being treated for toxoplasmosis.

Currently being treated for toxoplasmosis. If anyone wonder why namanya Hammer cuz I had to name it impromptu and the box we used to save her was a Hammer King box. So yea 😂 — peng (@pengwinseng) September 2, 2024

