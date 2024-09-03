Croc Shock At Taman Tasik Shah Alam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent posting by the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) on their social media platforms revealed that there has been a sighting of a crocodile at the Shah Alam lake in Seksyen 7.

According to MBSA, the information came to light following a Facebook post in a group known as Shah Alam Residen.

“The Shah Alam City Council, through the Environmental Health Department together with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), is aware of this matter and is taking further action,” MBSA said in the statement.



Officers from MBSA and Perhilitan have visited the site.

[PERHATIAN]



Lanjutan dari posting di Facebook, terdapat kehadiran seekor buaya di Tasik Shah Alam, Seksyen 7. Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam, melalui Jabatan Kesihatan Persekitaran bersama Jabatan PERHILITAN mengambil maklum akan perkara ini dan sedang mengambil tindakan… pic.twitter.com/Qm0p8pNCEy — MBSA (@sacitycouncil) September 3, 2024

The MBSA also advised people to be careful when doing their exercises and other recreational activities at the park.

According to FMT, this is not the first time there has been a sighting of a crocodile at a park in Shah Alam.

Less than five kilometres from the lake in Seksyen 7, a crocodile was spotted meandering at a lake in Seksyen 14 some five years ago.

Selangor Perhilitan found that the crocodile was released by a careless individual.

This was confirmed once it was found that the lake is not directly connected to any major rivers and it is very difficult for the animal to enter the lake on its own.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.