Been Seeing “Da’i Syed” And “Rape” On Social Media But No Idea What’s Going On? Here’s The Lowdown

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a case that has captured nationwide attention, celebrity preacher Da’i Syed has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and three strokes of the cane for raping a woman five years ago.

The conviction has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with netizens expressing a wide range of emotions and opinions about the case and its aftermath.

Incase you didn’t know, “Da’i” has been used as the title for Islamic preachers or religious figures who engage in proselytizing activities.

There are also TV shows that feature competitions or programs where participants compete to become the best “Da’i,” showcasing their ability to preach and spread Islamic teachings.

These shows are often aimed at identifying and nurturing talent in religious preaching.

What Happened Between The 5 Years?

According to Harian Metro, Da’i Syed, whose real name is Syed Shah Iqmal Syed Mohd Shaiful, was found guilty of raping a 23-year-old woman in a condominium at I-City, Section 7, Shah Alam, on September 11, 2019.

The crime took place in the early hours of the morning, and despite his initial acquittal in April 2023, the Shah Alam High Court later overturned the decision, finding sufficient evidence to establish a prima facie case against him.

The sentencing, delivered by Judge Norazlin Othman, came after months of legal proceedings, which included testimonies from 18 prosecution witnesses.

The case has since sparked intense public scrutiny, particularly towards Da’i Syed and his wife, Hana Ismail, who has remained steadfast in her support of her husband despite his conviction.

Mixed Reactions Online

As news of the sentencing spread, netizens took to social media to share their thoughts, resulting in a divided online community.

Da'i Syed dijel 10 tahun, 3 sebatan



Pendakwah selebriti Da'i Syed atau nama sebenarnya Syed Shah Iqmal Syed Mohd Shaiful menangis teresak-esak selepas Mahkamah Sesyen Shah Alam pada Jumaat, menjatuhinya hukuman penjara selama 10 tahun dan tiga sebatan atas satu pertuduhan… pic.twitter.com/CkRAfEwnSd — SinarHarian (@SinarOnline) August 30, 2024

Some expressed frustration and disbelief that Hana Ismail would continue to support her husband after the conviction, while others sympathized with her situation, noting that she had just given birth 16 days prior to the sentencing.

Ini hukuman utk dia .. setiap perbuatan akan ada balasan.. tp sbgai manusia biasa,aku rsa simpati dgn istri & anak dia😔istri dlm pntng & akn mmbesrkn ank sndrian tnpa suami,ank mmbesar tanpa kasih syg bapa sbenar..dia plk trlepas peluang utk mndidik ank & bina kelurga dgn baik😔 — Retailer tersakiti (@thisisanoy) August 30, 2024

Critics were quick to point out that Da’i Syed’s religious background does not excuse his actions.

Iman tak boleh diwarisi. Klau betul keturunan nabi pn, x semestinya akhlak dan iman tu mcm nabi. — Adib Hakimi (@sazznyx92) August 31, 2024

“No matter how pious one’s upbringing might be, it doesn’t grant a free pass to commit such acts,” one netizen commented, reflecting a common sentiment among those condemning his actions.

Wife’s Defense Sparks Backlash

Hana Ismail’s defense of her husband has further fueled the online debate. In her statements, she acknowledged that mistakes were made but emphasized the importance of offering guidance to those who have erred.

However, many netizens argued that while guidance is crucial, it does not justify or excuse the severity of Da’i Syed’s actions.

Tidak kira sesiapa pun mereka, keturunan tidak dapat menghapus dosa melainkan bertaubat dan berharap rahmat keampunan yang maha Esa — Naluri Ummah🇲🇾 (@Kinaki67) August 31, 2024

“Wrong will always be wrong, regardless of your heritage or background,” one netizen wrote, stressing that actions define a person more than their upbringing.

This view was echoed by others who expressed sympathy for the victim, urging the public to consider the pain and trauma the victim endured both during the incident and in the aftermath.

Sympathy for the Victim

Amidst the controversy, a segment of netizens voiced their support for the victim, highlighting the emotional and psychological impact of the crime.

feel bad to the victim, ramai blame dia, ramai ckap ni bukan kes rogol.. bodo gila rasa nak tampor ja 😭 — san (@isndr3e) August 31, 2024

“We should be thinking about what the victim went through, not just the aftermath for Da’i Syed and his family,” one user posted, calling for greater empathy towards the victim’s plight.

Kalau ni suami aku ,memang aku sepak muka dia .. bodoh ,boleh backup lagi ,lepastu suruh maafkan . Hello ,mangsa trauma jangka lama . Cuba kau letakkan diri kau sebagai mangsa . Apa yang kau rasa ? Kita sesama perempuan ,kot masih tak faham — sasyabaktiar_ (@sasyabaktiar) September 1, 2024

The case has not only led to public discourse about justice and accountability but also about the role of family and community in dealing with such grave matters.

As the conversations continue to unfold online, it remains clear that the case of Da’i Syed has left a significant mark on Malaysian society, prompting a reevaluation of values, justice, and the impact of public figures on the community.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.