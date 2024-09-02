Jalur Gemilang Flies High In These 5 Countries For Merdeka

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last Saturday (31 August), the nation celebrated its 67th Merdeka Day and it was a joyous celebration.

Over 100,000 people gathered at Dataran Putrajaya to watch the National Day parade, displaying great togetherness and patriotism by waving the Jalur Gemilang.

The event, themed “Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka,” included 439 land and air assets from several agencies, 112 service animals, and 13,009 participants in parades and performances.

Malaysians across the globe also celebrated the event and thanks to social media, we found five other countries where the Jalur Gemilang was raised high.

United Arab Emirates

The Jalur Gemilang was displayed at the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai in conjunction with the Merdeka celebration.

Mohd Nazmi Nordin shared the proud moment on Twitter, where videos and photos showed the entire Burj Khalifa illuminated with the Jalur Gemilang, making the iconic building even more beautiful.

Proud Malaysian here….



Every year without fail!

Government UAE akan display Jalur Gemilang di Burj Khalifa Dubai sempena sambutan Hari Kemerdekaan Malaysia. 🇲🇾❤️ pic.twitter.com/YQrSQX7qi0 — NazmiNordin (@MohdNazmiNordin) August 31, 2024

United States Of America

Another sharing also revealed that the Jalur Gemilang was hoisted at Daley Plaza, Chicago, Illinois. The flag was placed in between the Old Glory (the USA’s flag) and the Chicago flag.

Videos were shared by @IntanEdgar on Twitter. She also shared the moment where Malaysia’s national anthem, Negaraku, was played while hoisting the flag.

Thank you Chicago for raising our flag. Selamat Hari Merdeka Malaysia 🇲🇾🫶🏻!!! pic.twitter.com/n0cJdt90Iv — 💊 (@IntanEdgar) August 30, 2024

Another city that marked Merdeka with the Jalur Gemilang was New York City where Malaysians living there gathered at Bowling Green Park.

According to a post by the City of New York that was shared on their official Twitter page, they had a great celebration by hoisting the Jalur Gemilang and performances from Malaysian who live there.

“Today we welcomed our Malaysian community — the largest in the country — to Bowling Green to raise the Malaysian flag ahead of their National Day celebrations,” they said in the post.

Happy 67th Independence Day to the people of Malaysia!



Today we welcomed our Malaysian community — the largest in the country — to Bowling Green to raise the Malaysian flag ahead of their National Day celebrations. Proud to work with them for a brighter future for all. pic.twitter.com/P3PtAOWIUT — City of New York (@nycgov) August 30, 2024

Thailand

The Malaysian Embassy organised an event on 31 August at the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC) Hall in Bangkok, where about 200 Malaysians were in attendance.

Wearing traditional clothes, the guests sang Negaraku and took part in a blend of contemporary and traditional celebrations, demonstrating their pride in Malaysia’s rich cultural legacy.

A comfortable flavour of home was provided by the celebration’s assortment of Malaysian cuisine, such as Teh Tarik, Roti Canai, and Nasi Lemak.

The ambassador of Malaysia to Thailand, Datuk Jojie Samuel, highlighted in his speech the special nature of commemorating National Day overseas.

To secure a prosperous future for the country, he expressed optimism that Malaysians residing in Thailand would go on cultivating their sense of independence and patriotism.

Members of Persatuan Wanita Kementerian Luar Negeri (Perwakilan) performed patriotic songs such as Setia and Jalur Gemilang to further enliven the celebratory atmosphere.

Furthermore, CentralWorld, the biggest mall in Thailand, aired the National Day Message three times an hour from 7am to midnight on a massive LED screen.

Additionally, the Jalur Gemilang was displayed on LED displays at Siam Paragon and atop Bangkok’s famous Baiyoke Tower II.

Hungary

Hungary was another country that gathered the Malaysians living there to celebrate Merdeka.

The celebration which was on 31 August featured the singing of the national anthem and hoisting the Jalur Gemilang.

About 200 Malaysians living in Hungary attended the event.

Francisco Munis, the ambassador of Malaysia to Hungary, underlined the significance of comprehending and upholding the concepts of independence and sovereignty.

He asked everyone to respect regional laws and customs and to maintain unity for the prosperity of Malaysia.

The embassy sponsored a luncheon after the ceremony when guests were served traditional Malaysian fare.

The event gave the Malaysian population a chance to come together, celebrate their common history, and reinforce their sense of national identity.

Palestine

Malaysia has been showing steadfast support for Palestinians. Recently injured Palestinians from the ongoing war between Palestine and Israel were brought to Malaysia for medical aid.

A recent sharing of a Tiktok video by Miz Nyna Bukater showed children in Palestine showing their appreciation to Malaysians by holding the Jalur Gemilang and all the flags of the 14 states in Malaysia.

This was at Deir Al Balah.

Each of them who were present there had a flag and one by one rolled down the flag to show their appreciation for Malaysia.

The fact that it was done in a place filled with debris of fallen buildings shows how thankful they are for the support that they have received from Malaysians.

Scrreenshot from TikTok

