Former TV Host Laments Rude Treatment Received By Mom – “This Is My Mother’s Home Too”

On the 67th anniversary of Malaysia’s independence, a day usually filled with pride and celebration, an unsettling incident on a KTM train that has been circulating on Facebook and Instagram has sparked a conversation about respect, tolerance, and the true meaning of being Malaysian.

Incident On The KTM Train: What Happened?

“My mother may be white, but in every other way she is more Msian than many of us.”

These were the powerful words of Sheahnee Iman Lee, a media trainer and former television host.

Taking to Facebook on Merdeka Day, Sheahnee shared a sad experience her mother endured aboard a KTM Komuter train from Klang to Kuala Lumpur.

Sheahnee’s 72-year-old mother is a caucasian from Australia but has lived in Malaysia for 50 years and was a teacher for 40 years.

“She loves using public transport, just like she embraces every other aspect of her 50 year life in Malaysia,” Sheahnee said.

Unfortunately for the retired teacher, she encountered several rude Malaysian boys on the Komuter train when she told them the women’s only coach was meant for women.

“She got into the women’s coach, something we insist on whenever she wants to go alone. But inside the coach was already a group of boys, overwhelming the other women who were there,” Sheahnee, the wife of television host Nazrudin Rahman, said.

She said her mother spoke up and reminded the boys they were in the women’s coach.

The boys however allegedly responded rudely, saying things like: “We are Malaysian!” and “This is MY country!”.

She claimed the boys took a video of her mother and got more of their friends to fill up the coach, much to the worry of her mother and some of the other ladies there.

“So, just because my Mum’s skin colour doesnt meet your acceptable standards, she has no right to speak up? And just because you’re Malaysian, you think you have the right to do whatever you wish?” Sheahnee asked.

“This is my mother’s home too. She choose to stay here most of her life, however tough things were, birthed two Malaysians – my brother and I, devoted her time and effort to developing local sports, taught a large number of our Malaysian royalty and politicians, and paid her taxes like everyone else. This has been her home longer than these kurang ajar boys’ parents have been alive!” Sheahnee stressed.

Sheahnee then lamented how we, as Malaysians, must do better.

“It may be a small thing to you, but when we raise kids who have no respect for elders, no respect for women, and no respect for rules, I wonder whether this next generation of Msians will either build or tear down our hard-fought nation.

“My mother may be white, but in every other way she is more Msian than many of us. After 67 years, I hope more of us can start to see beyond colour and focus more on our values, attitudes, mindsets & hearts.

“Because, apakah makna Merdeka di lidah kalau belum lagi Merdeka dalam hati dan minda?” she wrote.

KTM’s Response And Safety Measures

Following her sharing of the incident, Sheahnee said KTM reached out personally to her.

In their response, KTM offered a formal apology and informed the family about existing safety features on their trains, such as intercom buttons that passengers can use to seek help during emergencies.

They also provided a contact number for KTM’s police assistance, underscoring their commitment to ensuring passenger safety.

Sheahnee appreciated KTM’s prompt response but suggested additional measures, such as regular spot checks in women’s coaches, to better enforce the rules and ensure that these spaces remain safe for their intended users.

While her mother may take some time before feeling comfortable enough to use public transport again, she hopes that such incidents will lead to improved safety and respect on public transportation.

Raising Awareness And A Call For Change

This incident serves as a stark reminder that respect, tolerance, and inclusivity are fundamental to a harmonious society.

Sheahnee hopes that sharing this story will encourage others to be more mindful of their actions and attitudes, particularly toward those who have contributed so much to the nation.

She urged young Malaysians to embrace respect and understanding, ensuring that everyone, regardless of background, feels safe and valued in public spaces.

As Malaysia continues to progress, let this incident be a catalyst for change, reminding us all that true Merdeka is achieved when every citizen can live with dignity, respect, and freedom from fear.

