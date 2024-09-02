Cats In Taman Kucing Klang Allegedly Left In Bad Condition, What’s Going On?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Taman Kucing Klang was an initiative by the Sime Darby Property and Majlis Bandaraya Diraja Klang (MBDK) to care for stray cats.

When it was officially opened on 18 August 2024, it was understood that stray cats would get medical care and their basic needs met. Guests would also get the opportunity to adopt the cats from the park.

However, some who tried to visit the park alleged that the park looked closed and seemingly abandoned.

A Twitter user Edwin Seng (@pengwinseng) shared pictures of the park and the horrible conditions the cats are in when he dropped by on Merdeka Day (31 August 2024).

He claimed too many stray cats were locked up in a compound and there was no insulation on the roof, making it very hot for the cats. There was no shade from trees or canopies for the animals either.

Taman Kucing Klang is a new park shelter built by Sime Darby Property and is operated by Majlis Bandaraya Diraja Klang, intended to be for stray cats. They were quoted "mewujudkan taman ini sekali gus menjadikan ia sebagai tempat selamat dan penuh kasih sayang untuk kucing.” pic.twitter.com/8NtTeJhlMm — Edwin Seng (@pengwinseng) September 1, 2024

The poor conditions likely led to some sickly cats and Edwin claimed he spotted six dead cats, including a dead kitten. Edwin also claimed that the cats had difficulty accessing food, the litter boxes were dirty, and there was rubbish inside.

A video showing the condition of the cats at the park can be viewed here.

Edwin believed some cats climbed to the top of the wall to relax from the poor conditions below.

In addition, there are cats with collars inside. Many believe some people abandoned their unwanted cats at the park too.

The office and treatment room were setup in a container box but Edwin said it was mostly empty inside. He claimed the lack of facilities showed that MBDK was not ready to care for cats properly in the park. Throughout his time there, he claimed he did not see any staff members, caretaker, or anyone present to monitor the cats.

but what we see says otherwise. It was officially opened on 18th August 2024 and not even within 2 weeks, this is what we observed at the place on 31st August 2024. pic.twitter.com/vReUoCjR6P — Edwin Seng (@pengwinseng) September 1, 2024

Edwin managed to help a stray kitten that escaped. The kitten was in bad shape and couldn’t walk on its own. He took the kitten to the vet, where it was discovered that the kitten had neurological damage, possibly due to a viral infection.

After he visited the park, Edwin shared his disappointment. He said the RM800k park was built to help stray cats but failed its basic mission.

It’s inhumane and horrible that this whole thing isn’t operated properly by the council who in several articles and social media posts were so proud and taking credit for such a thing. Edwin Seng

8. Within 1.5 week, the cat cemetery already have 6 dead cats + 1 kitten in the compound.

Overall, what should have been a good initiative to rescue the stray cats around Bandar Bukit Raja was instead executed so badly that it is achieving the opposite. — Edwin Seng (@pengwinseng) September 1, 2024

The park has allegedly not been handed over to MBDK yet

Meanwhile, a Twitter user Aaticatt (@aaticatt) allegedly got in touch with a MBDK staff to find out what was going on.

The MBDK staff claimed that the park has not been handed over to the council yet. The cats in the park were allegedly rescued cats and not stray cats. At present time, a caretaker is allegedly overlooking the park and the cats.

The staff member further claimed that improvements were still being made to the park. There were allegedly plans to add CCTV, roofs, awnings, air-conditioners, cat food storage, sand for litter boxes, and more.

TRP has contacted MBDK and Sime Darby Property for comments.

hi @pengwinseng , i’ve clarified with one of mbdk’s staff. Kakak ni tolong clarify dengan individu under mbdk pic.twitter.com/JY3chQU4RY — ً🩰 (@aaticatt) September 1, 2024

