Husky Abuse: NGO Says Kitster’s Owner Samuel Lee Fined RM25k

The husky Kitster’s owner and alleged abuser Samuel Lee has been charged under Section 29(1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 for abuse and cruelty towards animals.

According to My Forever Doggo, Lee is fined RM25,000 and faces six months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

In addition, Kitster will not be returned to Lee but transferred from the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) to the Animal Welfare Department. This is so that a keen and qualified adopter can adopt Kitster.

During the court hearing, it was also revealed that Lee rescued Kitster from a family that didn’t take good care of the dog.

Lee’s lawyer shared that Kitster flourished under his care with improved physical well-being. The lawyer added that Kitster is afraid of strangers and would appear afraid and traumatised especially when DVS officers took it away.

However, DVS argued that the court should consider heavier punishment for Lee, citing the rising number of animal abuse cases and Lee’s profession as a national badminton player should be exemplary to the younger generation.

Taking these reasons and Lee’s education level into consideration, the judge said Lee should have known better than to harm animals.

The judge added that the current punishment would serve as a lesson to him not to repeat the same mistakes.

Many felt the fine was not enough of a punishment and believed having Lee spend a night in jail would remind him better not to harm animals.

Safe to say, many Malaysians don’t take it too kindly to anyone who harms animals in any way.

While this chapter closes, some brought up the issue of an alleged cat torturer and asked if there were any case updates.

They claimed the alleged cat abuser and avid cyclist BoyIt Foong See Liang bragged about his exploits online without impunity.

alhamdulillah. merujuk kpd kes ni, nak tanya kes see liang foong apa takda mana2 activist follow up ke? pic.twitter.com/D5fptGyCau — ‧ ✩✧༺misa༻❀✩‧˚🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@kkittenculture) August 30, 2024

