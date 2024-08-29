Raja Bomoh Offers To Help Find Missing “Sinkhole” Woman Using His Own Methods

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Raja Bomoh Sedunia Nujum VIP, whose real name is Ibrahim Mat Zin, has offered to help look for the woman, Vijaya Lakshmi Gali (Vijayaletchumy), who fell into the sinkhole at Jalan Masjid India. The search for her has entered the sixth day.

Raja Bomoh was spotted at Jalan Masjid India yesterday (28 August). He said he’s only there to help because the rescuers had tried searching for the woman for days.

Thus, I want to help with the search using my own methods if I’m allowed by the authorities. Raja Bomoh aka Ibrahim Mat Zin

On the same day (28 August), a second sinkhole appeared 50m away from the first at Jalan Masjid India around 2.30am. It was believed that the heavy rains the night before caused it.

Who is Raja Bomoh?

Raja Bomoh was the same shaman famous for using two coconuts in his rituals, especially during his ritual to protect Malaysia from a North Korean nuclear attack in 2017.

He also wielded coconuts and bamboo binoculars during his search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in 2014.

Best believe he also tried shielding Malaysia from Covid-19 during the pandemic. This time he used a globe, a mini telescope, turmeric rice, and padi burung with pandan leaves dipped in water for the ritual.

Raja Bomoh used coconuts to look for the missing plane MH370. Image: TRP File

He was previously charged under the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) 1997 (Act 559) by insulting or bringing into contempt the religion of Islam.

He was later released on a six-month good behaviour bond with two sureties under the observation of the Federal Territories Mufti office.

He had apologised for his previous behaviour and wished to repent for his bizarre rituals. He claimed his “bizarre rituals” that were un-Islamic were done under someone’s instruction. The person’s identity was not disclosed.

