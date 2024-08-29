Melaka Court Sentences Couple to Jail For Stealing Milo To Fund Mother’s Medical Treatment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Stealing is a crime, regardless of the circumstances, but sometimes people are driven by desperation to commit such acts despite knowing the consequences.

Yesterday (28 August), the Magistrate’s Court in Melaka sentenced a husband and wife to 28 days in jail and a fine of RM3,000 for committing the offence of stealing 19 Milo packets at a supermarket in Ayer Keroh last July.

According to Kosmo, Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni meted out the sentence against the couple after they pleaded guilty to the charges.

The couple was charged with stealing 11 two-kilogram Milo packets worth RM493.57 from the Aeon Ayer Keroh supermarket on 16 July.

The following day, they committed the same offence, stealing eight more packets worth RM358.96 from the same store.

As a result of the act, the accused were charged under Section 380 and Section 34 of the Penal Code, which could lead to a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, along with a fine.

For repeat offences, the punishment includes imprisonment, a fine, and flogging.

In addition to these charges, the husband was also accused of stealing five Nescafe refill packs, one packet of facial cotton, and a toilet roll worth RM250.50 from the Setia Jaya supermarket.

The defence lawyer, Nigel Tai, appealed for a lighter sentence, arguing that the husband committed the thefts to pay for his mother’s dialysis treatment by selling the stolen Milo.

The lawyer also highlighted that the couple has five dependent children, two of whom are disabled, with the father working as a burger seller and the mother as a massage therapist.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Wardah Ishhar, requested a severe punishment due to the consecutive nature of the offences and the fact that the stolen items were not essential goods.

After considering the arguments, Magistrate Khairunnisak sentenced the couple to 28 days in jail and a fine of RM1,000 for the first and second charges against each of them.

Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional two weeks in jail.

Additionally, the husband was sentenced to 14 days in prison for the third charge and a fine of RM1,000, or a month in jail if the fine is not paid.

The sentences were ordered to run concurrently from the date of sentencing.

