Malaysia’s Road To Gold: A Look At Our 2024 Paralympic Athletes And Their Quest For Glory

As the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris officially opens, Malaysia is sending its largest team ever, with 30 athletes ready to compete on the global stage.

The Malaysian contingent dazzled at the opening last night at Place de la Concorde with national powerlifting champ Bonnie Bunyau Gustin as the flagbearer.

Malaysia’s journey to the 2024 Paralympics is built on a long history of success, beginning with its first Paralympic appearance in 1972.

In Paris, this tradition continues as a diverse team competes in eight categories: archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, cycling, powerlifting, swimming, and wheelchair tennis.

Archery

Malaysia’s archery team features three talented athletes who secured their spots through the 2024 World Qualification Tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

1. Daneshen Govinda

Daneshen’s dedication to the sport has earned him several national titles, and he is now aiming for his first Paralympic medal in Paris.

Competing in: Men’s Individual (and Mixed Team) Compound

Men’s Individual (and Mixed Team) Compound Watch him in action: August 29, 11 PM and September 2, 9:30 PM

2. Nur Jannaton

Known for her strong will and focus, Nur has quickly risen through the ranks, earning her place in the Paralympics after stellar performances in regional tournaments.

Competing in: Women’s Individual (and Mixed Team) Compound

Women’s Individual (and Mixed Team) Compound Watch her in action: August 29, 7 PM and September 2, 9:30 PM

3. Suresh Selvatamby

Suresh’s passion for archery began in his teenage years, and he has since dedicated his life to mastering the sport, earning multiple accolades along the way.

Competing in: Men’s Individual Recurve

Men’s Individual Recurve Watch him in action: August 29, 7 PM

Athletics

Malaysian athletes have secured their places in various track and field events, either through stellar performances in previous World Championships or by meeting the minimum entry standards.

1. Eddy Bernard

Eddy Bernard is one of Malaysia’s most promising track stars. Known for his explosive speed and tenacity, Eddy recently claimed silver at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games

Event: Men’s 100m

Men’s 100m Watch him in action: September 2, 1:30 AM

2. Ammar Aiman

Ammar Aiman, a rising star in Malaysian athletics, competing in numerous national and international events, and is now looking to make his Paralympic debut a memorable one.

Event: Men’s 400m

Men’s 400m Watch him in action: September 3, 1:50 AM

3. Abdul Latif Romly

Abdul Latif Romly is a Paralympic legend, having won Malaysia’s first-ever gold medal in the long jump at the 2016 Rio Games.

Event: Men’s Long Jump

Men’s Long Jump Watch him in action: September 8, 1 AM

4. Nazmi Nasri

Nazmi’s dedication to his training has seen him rise through the ranks, and he is now poised to compete on the world’s biggest stage in Paris.

Event: Men’s Long Jump

Men’s Long Jump Watch him in action: September 4, 1 AM

5. Wong Kar Gee

Wong’s experience and technical skills make him a strong contender in Paris, where he hopes to secure a medal for Malaysia.

Event: Men’s Long Jump

Men’s Long Jump Watch him in action: September 2, 4 PM

6. Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli

Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli is one of Malaysia’s most celebrated Paralympians, having won gold in shot put at the 2016 Rio Games.

Event: Men’s Shot Put

Men’s Shot Put Watch him in action: September 4, 1 AM

Badminton

Five of Malaysia’s finest para-badminton players are set to compete, with each hoping to bring home gold.

1. Cheah Liek Hou

Cheah Liek Hou is a six-time para-badminton world champion and Paralympic gold medalist, known for being the first-ever Paralympic champion in the sport, overcoming Erb’s palsy to achieve international success.

Event: Men’s Singles

Men’s Singles Watch him in action: August 29 and 30

2. Amin Burhanuddin

Amin Burhanuddin is a rising star in Malaysian para-badminton. Known for his quick reflexes and tactical play, Amin has made a name for himself on the international stage.

Event: Men’s Singles

Men’s Singles Watch him in action: August 29 and 30

3. Fareez Anuar

Fareez Anuar is a promising para-badminton player with a strong competitive spirit. He began playing badminton at a young age and quickly excelled, earning his place on the national team.

Event: Men’s Singles

Men’s Singles Watch him in action: August 29 and 30

4. Ikhwan Ramli

Ikhwan is known for his adaptability on the court and his ability to perform under pressure, making him a key player in Malaysia’s Paralympic squad.

Events: Men’s Singles and Doubles

Men’s Singles and Doubles Watch him in action: August 29 and 30

5. Azwan Noorlan

Azwan’s determination and passion for badminton have earned him numerous accolades, and he is now focused on bringing home a medal from Paris.

Events: Men’s Singles and Doubles

Men’s Singles and Doubles Watch him in action: August 29 and 30

Boccia

This precision ball sport sees three Malaysian athletes aiming for the top spot in Paris.

1. Abdul Razzaq

Abdul quickly excelled in the sport, earning his place on the national team. His precision and tactical thinking make him a strong contender in Paris.

Events: Men’s Individual and Mixed Pairs

Men’s Individual and Mixed Pairs Watch him in action: August 29, 11:30 PM and September 3, 4:30 PM

2. Lee Chee Hong

Lee’s commitment to boccia has seen him rise through the ranks, and he is now one of Malaysia’s top players.

Event: Men’s Individual

Men’s Individual Watch him in action: August 29, 4:30 PM

3. Noor Askuzaimey

Noor’s dedication and love for the game have driven her to excel, making her a key member of Malaysia’s Paralympic team.

Events: Women’s Individual and Mixed Pairs

Women’s Individual and Mixed Pairs Watch her in action: August 30, 12 AM and September 3, 4:30 PM

Cycling

Malaysia’s cycling team is the largest group at the 2024 Paralympic Games, featuring multiple athletes competing across road and track events.

1. Farina Shawati

Farina is no stranger to the spotlight, having secured gold at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. Now, she aims to bring home more medals in Paris.

Competing in: Road and Track

Road and Track Watch her in action: September 4 and 6

2. Suraiya Zamri

Suraiya joins Farina as a top contender, also fresh off her success at the Asian Para Games. She’s ready to push her limits on the global stage.

Competing in : Road and Track

: Road and Track Watch her in action: September 4 and 6

3. Adi Raimie

Adi has consistently proven himself across road and track cycling events. He’s eager to add a Paralympic medal to his growing list of achievements.

Competing in: Road and Track

Road and Track Watch him in action: August 30, 7:30 PM

4. Azlia Syafinaz

Azlia’s determination and powerful sprints make her one of Malaysia’s top cyclists to watch this year.

Competing in: Road and Track

Road and Track Watch her in action: September 4 and 6

5. Suhada Zainal

Suhada’s speed and resilience have been key to her success, and she’s now set to take on the world in Paris.

Competing in: Road and Track

Road and Track Watch her in action: September 4 and 6

6. Yusof Hafizi

Yusof is a versatile competitor excelling in both road and track events, with his sights set on making a mark in Paris.

Competing in: Road and Track

Road and Track Watch him in action: September 4 and 7

Powerlifting

Malaysia’s powerlifting team features three male athletes competing across different weight classes, all with high hopes for success.

1. Bonnie Bunyau

Bonnie, Malaysia’s powerlifting superstar, recently clinched gold at the World Cup in Dubai. He’s now looking to repeat his triumph on the Paralympic stage.

Competing in: Men’s 72kg

Watch him in action: September 6, 6 PM

2. Jong Yee Khie

Jong is a seasoned lifter with multiple international medals. He’s determined to continue his winning streak in Paris.

Competing in: Men’s 107kg

Men’s 107kg Watch him in action: September 8, 3 PM

3. Nicodemus Manggoi

Nicodemus is a rising powerlifting star, aiming to make a strong debut at the Paralympic Games.

Competing in: Men’s 97kg

Men’s 97kg Watch him in action: September 8, 12:35 AM

Swimming

Malaysia’s swimmers are competing across five different categories, bringing both experience and new talent to the pool.

1. Muhammad Imaan Aiman

Imaan is a young athlete full of promise. Known for his dedication, he’s ready to make his mark in Paris.

Competing in: 100m Backstroke

100m Backstroke Watch him in action: September 6, 4 PM

2. Syaiful Zulkafli

Syaiful is a versatile swimmer competing in multiple freestyle and breaststroke events, showcasing his all-around ability.

Competing in: 50m, 100m, and 200m Freestyle; 100m Breaststroke

50m, 100m, and 200m Freestyle; 100m Breaststroke Watch him in action: August 29, 5 PM; August 30, 3:30 PM; and September 2, 4 PM

Wheelchair Tennis

Malaysia’s wheelchair tennis athletes are ready to compete on the world’s biggest stage, hoping to achieve success in both singles and doubles events.

1. Abu Samah Borhan

Abu Samah’s impressive track record includes a silver medal at the last Asian Para Games, making him one to watch in Paris.

Competing in: Men’s Singles and Doubles

Men’s Singles and Doubles Watch him in action: August 30 and 31

2. Yusshazwan Yusoff

Yusshazwan is a fierce competitor with a strong track record in doubles, eager to bring home a medal for Malaysia.

Competing in: Men’s Singles and Doubles

Men’s Singles and Doubles Watch him in action: August 30 and 31

As Malaysia’s athletes step onto the world stage, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of a nation.

Their participation in the 2024 Paralympics not only symbolizes their personal journeys of perseverance but also reflects the collective strength and pride of Malaysia.

All eyes will be on Paris as our athletes strive for gold, determined to make history and inspire future generations.

