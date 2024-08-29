How To Become A Volunteer At The 2027 SEA Games? Here’s A General Overview

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia has accepted the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Federation’s offer to host the 2027 SEA Games.

The Youth and Sports Ministry stated that the Cabinet approved the decision after considering the willingness of Sarawak, Sabah, and Penang to co-host the multi-sport tournament alongside Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia last hosted the SEA Games in 2017. Malaysia emerged as overall champions with 145 gold, 92 silver, and 86 bronze medals that year.

How to become a volunteer at the 2027 SEA Games?

In light of this news, some have expressed interest in becoming volunteers at the sporting event and have asked how to apply for the role.

Twitter user Hanalah (@hanalah_) who claimed to have served as a volunteer at the 2017 SEA Games provided a general overview of the application process.

Here’s how the general process goes:

The application for volunteers will open a year before the event. Hanalah advised interested applicants to wait for the official website for applications.

In the application, applicants need to choose which sport they want to help in and whether they want to help during the opening or closing ceremony and the such.

Successful applicants would receive an email confirmation.

They would then be given a date to join the briefing/training course. Hanalah said those who didn’t join the course would be automatically disqualified from the role.

When it’s near the event day, volunteers will be called to attend another one-day course near the duty venue. Once again, those who fail to attend this course will be disqualified from being volunteers. This is also the day they will outline the responsibilities of volunteers.

Volunteer’s uniforms and passes (and other relevant items) will be given out near the event day. Hanalah said they got free rides when Prasarana was the sponsor and volunteers received about RM50 a day for food.

As a reminder, Hanalah’s general overview of the process is based on their experience and the volunteer application process for the 2027 SEA Games might differ.

Many were grateful for the explanation and hoped they would be successful in their application.

Hanalah’s post also encouraged a previous SEA Games volunteer to reminisce about her experiences.

She humorously said that she felt powerful then because she could enter any sports venue at the time.

Becoming a volunteer at sporting events is a personal achievement or a hobby to some. It’s a memorable and once-in-a-lifetime experience for sure.

