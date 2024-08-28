More Holes In KL: Another Sinkhole Near Jalan Masjid India & A Collapsed Drain In Kampung Kerinchi

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A few days after a sinkhole appeared at Jalan Masjid India, a large hole opened up at Jalan Pantai Permai in Kampung Kerinchi (Bangsar South) on Monday (26 August).

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) confirmed the collapsed drain, saying the authorities used safety ropes, water barriers, and cones to close off the area at 10pm on the same day.

No injuries or casualties were reported. Pictures showed the hole affected part of the pavement and the road.

Meanwhile, a second sinkhole has appeared on Jalan Masjid India about 50 metres away from the first one that swallowed up a woman.

The sinkhole appeared around 2.30am today (28 August) believed to be caused by the heavy rain and storm last night.

The security team had cordoned off the area to prevent further incidents.

Previously, Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif said the city is still safe unless studies showed otherwise.

Satu lagi kejadian tanah mendap dilihat berlaku kira-kira 50 meter daripada lokasi tanah jerlus di Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur hari ini.



Kejadian itu dipercayai berlaku pada 2.30 pagi tadi ekoran hujan lebat.



📸: Mohd Adli Shahar | BERNAMA #BernamaNews pic.twitter.com/LkrS6DiICj — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) August 28, 2024

