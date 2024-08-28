Fireworks? Hot Abang Bomba? Here’s What You Can Expect From The 2024 Merdeka Parade

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In just two days the whole nation will be celebrating Hari Merdeka, remembering the sacrifice and celebrating the bravery of those who fought for the freedom of the country.

This year’s theme for the grand celebration is “Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka”.

According to Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil, this theme represents the blending of Malaysians from different cultures and ethnic backgrounds.

The National Day celebration this year will once again take place in Putrajaya, and the main attraction for the celebration other than the holiday, is the parade.

Last year, the parade was a huge success as it was enjoyed by many Malaysians with many interesting happenings.

It was noted that around 100,000 people gathered for the celebration.

The success of last year’s National Day parade has created a huge buzz of anticipation for this year’s parade.

To satisfy the expectations of the people, the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry has prepared an array of surprises for the people to enjoy.

The rehearsals for the parade has been happening since yesterday (27 August) and will continue till tomorrow (29 August).

Snippets of the rehearsals have been shared on social media platforms by media and netizens.

What To Expect From Merdeka 2024 Celebration

As usual, there will be procession and performances from many of the government bodies in the coming National Day celebration.

One of the performances is from the Arts and Culture Department (JKKN) where they were seen rehearsing for the popular Malaysian song “Macha Macha” which was sung by Zubir Khan.

Also expected to turn heads is the incredible “Fire Show” which will be performed by our national heroes, the Malaysian army.

Moreover, there is also the much-awaited procession of the Malaysian K9 unit. These animals have tirelessly contributed their service to the country and are very much loved by Malaysians.

From the snippet that was shared by RTM, a dog was seen wearing sunglasses and walking through the procession stylishly.

We are pretty sure that this K9 is going to steal many Malaysians’ hearts this Saturday.

So will you be in Putrajaya?

