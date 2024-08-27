Malaysia’s Mpox Situation: Get Familiar With MOH’s 6 Key Steps

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia has reported a total of 31 suspected mpox (monkeypox) cases to date, with 25 cases confirmed as negative and six cases still under observation.

According to Bernama, the Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad, emphasized that the number of confirmed mpox cases in the country remains at nine.

The first case was identified on July 26, 2023, and the most recent one occurring in November of the same year.

Remarkably, no new mpox cases have been detected in Malaysia from December 2023 until now.

In response to the recent surge in mpox cases in neighboring countries such as Singapore and Thailand, the MOH has implemented stringent measures to prevent the spread of the virus within Malaysia.

Screening has been intensified at all points of entry into the country, with special attention given to visitors arriving from countries with high mpox transmission rates, particularly those from Africa.

Additionally, 10 laboratories, including two private facilities, have been activated to perform PCR tests to confirm mpox cases.

Preventive Measures for Travelers

Following the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration of mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on August 14, 2024, the MOH has urged travelers to endemic regions and countries with reported mpox cases to adhere to recommended preventive measures.

Susulan pengisytiharan penyakit mpox sebagai Kecemasan Kesihatan Awam yang Menjadi Kepentingan Antarabangsa (PHEIC) pada 14 Ogos 2024 lalu, pihak KKM giat menjalankan pengukuhan aktiviti survelan dan advokasi berkaitan mpox termasuk pemantauan kes di semua Pintu Masuk… pic.twitter.com/iaOjjKX5Je — KKMalaysia🇲🇾🩺❤️ (@KKMPutrajaya) August 26, 2024

These measures are part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance surveillance and advocacy activities to curb the spread of the virus.

The MOH is closely monitoring the situation and continues to advise travelers to remain vigilant and practice preventive measures while abroad.

6 Precaution Steps by MOH

To secure Malaysia’s defenses against mpox, the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) has initiated six key steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

1. Activation of Mpox Operations Room

The Mpox Operations Room at the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) has been operational since August 16, 2024.

This facility plays a crucial role in coordinating the country’s response to the mpox threat.

2. Sentinel Surveillance at Entry Points

Sentinel surveillance, including temperature screening (thermal scanning) and visual inspections at the country’s entry points, was implemented from August 16-22, 2024.

This measure aims to detect potential mpox cases early among incoming travelers.

3. Establishment of Mpox Testing Laboratories

A total of 13 laboratories across the country, including eight government and five private facilities, are now equipped to conduct mpox detection tests.

This increases Malaysia’s capacity to quickly identify and respond to suspected cases.

4. Distribution of Guidelines

The MOH has distributed circulars and guidelines to all public and private healthcare facilities, including those at border control points, to ensure preparedness and standardized response protocols.

5. Ongoing Media Statements

The MOH has maintained continuous communication with the public through media statements, with the latest update issued on August 18, 2024, to keep the public informed about the current situation and safety measures.

6. Daily Public Awareness Campaigns

In an effort to educate the public, the MOH is conducting daily awareness campaigns through social media.

These campaigns provide vital information on recognizing mpox symptoms and guidance on what to do if an infection is suspected.

6 USAHA SIAP-SIAGA KKM UTK HADAPI CEGAH PENULARAN MPOX



1/ Bilik Gerakan MPox di CPRC Kebangsaan (dah aktif sejak 16 Ogos 2024)



2/ 'Sentinel surveillance' di pintu-pintu masuk negara secara imbasan suhu (thermal scanning) atau visual (dah aktif sejak 16-22 Ogos 2024)



3/ 13… pic.twitter.com/XDkfw7xpxC — StratCommProBono (@StratcommPMX) August 24, 2024

As of now, no new mpox cases have been detected in Malaysia, thanks to the proactive measures taken by the MOH.

However, the ministry remains vigilant and continues to monitor the situation closely to prevent any potential outbreaks.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.