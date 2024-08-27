“Double Park? Get Bricked!” – Man Allegedly Records Himself Vandalising Myvi

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s annoying when your car is blocked because someone double or triple-parked in front of you. It gets worse when they leave behind a number to call but they never pick up. If there’s an emergency, macam mana?!

Unfortunately, a driver who allegedly double parked met the wrath of another who lost his patience.

In the TikTok video, the man filming with his phone held up a broken brick and said “Whose car is this, I want to leave but it’s blocking me. This (the brick) is the answer.”

He then hit the window of the Perodua Myvi.

It’s not known if the Myvi driver left a number to call. Nevertheless, the man was allegedly impatient enough to try breaking the window to move the car.

In another update, he successfully broke the window and said he would release the handbrake to reverse the car.

In the comments section, some people understood why he made that decision but also chastised him for doing so. They said he should have checked the Myvi’s handbrake first and shouldn’t record himself in the act.

Although there was criticism, some supported the man and egged him on. However, a few noted that his knocks on the car were at best light taps and wondered if he had enough to eat. This led to a netizen jokingly asking if it was all an act.

Meanwhile, some admired the man’s courage because they would have patiently waited for the other driver to return.

Understandably, it’s an annoying situation to be in but it’s better to remain calm than get entangled with the law.

