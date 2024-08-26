Meow-ch! Cat Bite Costs Man Almost RM17,000 In Medical Bills

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Cats can be considered Malaysia’s favourite domestic animal. Why wouldn’t it be, considering how cute and friendly they are.

All is good though until a cat unleashes their inner tiger.

Recently, someone on social media shared a hospital bill of RM16,858.75 his brother had endured because of a cat bite!

Twitter user @JatIkhwan shared the information after his brother was admitted to the hospital after getting bitten by his pet cat.

Kos masuk hospital sebab kena gigit kucing: RM 16,858.75



Natang kucing https://t.co/M8Qf6c3SVA pic.twitter.com/YSMUh6KL8j — Ikhwan (@JatIkhwan) August 23, 2024

What happened?

On 19 August, @JatIkhwan shared that his brother had been bitten by his British Shorthair cat.

He said that it could have happened because the feline was not familiar with his brother or there could have been some form of poor handling.

He added that he was not with his brother when it happened and did not know what triggered his cat to behave the way it did.

From the pictures that he shared, it can be seen that the cat bit @JatIkhwan’s brother on his wrist and the bite marks looked deep.

He also added that his brother needed to be admitted to the hospital because of the bite.

“The problem is, with me the cat is fine,” he added.

He also said that the cat is fine with his parents.

Nevertheless, he added that his brother is fine.

Tak pernah tahu gigitan kucing could be so dangerous. Semalam abang aku kena gigit with my BSH, probably my cat tak kenal dia or entahlah poor handling ke macam mana then dia gigit agak dalam. Sampai berlubang dan kena masuk wad buang air bisa. Kesian weh tak pasal pasal😭 pic.twitter.com/9EtsWq9Uom — Ikhwan (@JatIkhwan) August 19, 2024

Many people who saw the tweet were shocked by the incident.

Some also shared the same incident that has happened to them

One user said that his brother also received scratches and bite marks while trying to deal with a defensive Ragdoll.

This was my bro’s hand when he tried to deal with a defensive Ragdoll of ours. Ragdoll tu jantan tak pernah keluar rumah. Tapi one day dia keluar sangkar and maybe caught some cat’s scent, terus jadi defensive. Nak pegang masukkan dalam sangkar terus kena gigit dan cakar. pic.twitter.com/80LdE4Nca7 — ash (@ashr4ffe) August 19, 2024

Another incident was shared where the owner was bitten while separating her cat from a neighbour’s cat during a fight.

Baru kena minggu lepas, my oyen terlepas tau2 dah dekat depan sangkar kucing jiran nak bergaduh. time amik elok je kena dukung.. dah separuh jalan nak balik dia dengar suara kucing jiran terus je dia gigit tgn geram agaknya tak dapat pukul kucing jiran pukul owner pon jadi la😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EaT9eC6Eq1 — Nabila Bella (@NabilaB75823440) August 19, 2024

Why Do Cats Bite?

According to Better Vet, there are many reasons cats behave in such a manner. Cats may bite as a defence technique when they feel afraid or threatened.

Cats communicate through body language and vocalizations.

If their attempts are not understood or acted upon, they may resort to biting.

Encouraging this behaviour as kittens can lead to adult biting, causing potential harm.

It is crucial to discourage using fingers or feet as play toys and opt for interactive toys.

Cats are territorial, and introducing new cats without a proper introduction period can also lead to aggressive behaviour.

Sudden changes in behaviour may indicate underlying illness or pain, and older cats may exhibit less patience and irritability.

Veterinarian examination is essential to rule out medical conditions like osteoarthritis or cognitive dysfunction.

