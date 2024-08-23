[Watch] Boy’s Slipper Caused Lift To Go On Autolock, Father Apologises

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, two boys were found trapped and asleep in a lift of a condominium in Desa Petaling. They were found 9 hours later and the incident sparked questions from the public.

It has been revealed that the lift was not under maintenance. However, one of the boys might have triggered the lift’s auto lock mode by inserting his slipper between the lift doors.

In the CCTV recording, both boys could be seen entering the lift from the 9th floor. When the door opened on the 7th floor, one boy placed his right blue slipper between the doors as it closed.

The boys could be seen peering between the door gaps as the lift travelled to the lower levels. The boy pulled out his slipper just as the lift abruptly stopped on the 4th floor and the impact threw both boys on the ground.

They seemingly tried to get the lift to move or open its doors by pressing the buttons to no avail.

As reports indicated, the boys were found around 12.45am on 20 August, nine hours after they were trapped inside.

The boy’s father apologised

One of the boy’s father, Mohd Zaidi Zakaria, apologised on his son’s behalf. He admitted one of the boys was his son and he would receive any criticism with an open heart as a lesson to himself.

He promised he taught his children but sometimes their naughtiness was out of his control. Nevertheless, he’s glad his son was found safe and he’s ready to take responsibility for his son’s mistakes.

He hoped everyone would pray for his family and once again apologised profusely.

Even though mischief led to the lift getting stuck, many still wondered why the building’s management did not realise the lift was not operational for 9 hours and the fact that there were people stuck inside.

