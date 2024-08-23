Shocking CCTV Footage: Indonesian Influencer Cut Intan Nabila Allegedly Beaten By Husband In Front Of Child

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Indonesian influencer Cut Intan Nabila has shared a disturbing CCTV camera footage on her second Instagram account @cut.intansalsabillaa, revealing her to be a victim of severe domestic violence.

The video, uploaded on 22 August, showed her husband mercilessly torturing her, sitting on top of her and beating her repeatedly.

Despite her desperate attempts to fight back, he continued his assault.

The most harrowing part? Their child was forced to witness the entire ordeal, watching helplessly as the mother was viciously attacked.

5 Years Of Domestic Violence

Cut Intan broke her silence in an emotional Instagram post, explaining that she had kept the abuse hidden from friends and family for five years, hoping her husband would change.

“Forgive me if, for these five years, I have always kept a lid on the domestic violence I experienced from my family and closest friends because I have always struggled with my mind and heart that he usually changes,” she wrote.

In another video posted by a friend, the influencer, who recently gave birth to her third child, is seen sobbing and clinging to her father, who traveled from Aceh to support her.

A previous footage of her being abused led to the arrest of her husband, Armour, by Indonesian authorities on 13 August.

He was found hiding in a hotel in the Kemang neighbourhood of South Jakarta by Bogor police.

Cut Intan and Armour married in 2019 when she was just eighteen, but their relationship has now been marred by this horrifying revelation.

