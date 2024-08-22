Till Death Do Us Part: Man Marries True Love Battling Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The presence of God is felt through love,

The love that burns for your significant half,

It makes you go above and beyond.

Love makes and breaks,

But with love the world becomes precious.

Love has the power to both create and heal, and this is beautifully exemplified in the marriage of Lokman Sumadi, 35, and Nor Azurah Othman, 39.

Although Nor Azurah is currently suffering from stage 4 lung cancer, it did not deter Lokman from marrying her.

Their solemnization was originally planned for 7 September, but Lokman decided to bring the ceremony forward as she was hospitalized.

Nor Azurah’s twin sister, Nora Delysha, shared the heartwarming celebration on her TikTok page.

In the video, while Lokman was physically present at the ceremony, Nor Azurah joined via video call from Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

“She is perfect and I want to spend the rest of my life looking after her,” he said when asked the reason behind him marrying her, as reported by NST.

Loman said that it was a privilege to marry Nor Azurah and after the ceremony, he teared up as he felt blessed to marry the woman of his dreams.

After the ceremony, he went straight to the hospital to put a ring on Nor Azurah’s finger.

From School Friends To Soulmate

Looking back, Lokman said that because he and his wife live close by, they have known each other since their schooling days.

But in November of last year, Lokman said that he and his wife became good friends and swapped phone numbers.

“I do know my wife lives in the next village, but that’s all, until we were destined to be friends and get to know each other better,” he said, as reported by Harian Metro.

Only on 18 January this year Lokman came to know that she was diagnosed with cancer, however since he loves her, he decided to stay loyal even after her condition got worse.

“After all, I believe that cancer patients need encouragement. So I will give her my support and love to stay strong even though the doctor has said that she has about three months to live,” he added.

