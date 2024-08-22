Merdeka Poster Mishap: “Teachers Are Not Graphic Designers”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The country is gearing up to celebrate its 67th Merdeka this year.

As usual, schools around Malaysia have started preparing posters, decorations and activities for the day.

However, a poster that was prepared by a secondary school in Penang for a scrapbook competition has stirred controversy on social media platforms.

The poster which was designed by a teacher from the school showed Chinese military images that caused outrage among Malaysians.

While many netizens are demanding accountability from the teacher, school counsellor Abdul Muiez said that there is one thing netizens need to understand which is teachers are not designers.

He also said that the pictures of the Chinese military were from a design portal known as Postermywall.

“There were many comments I read. Some said teachers do last minute work. The stupid teacher does not know value. The teacher did the work carelessly and many more,” he said in a Facebook post.

He added that he accepted the fact that the teacher in question did not check the origins of the picture but he also said that no department in schools were designated specifically for graphic design.

He went on to say that teachers learn these things slowly and they use platforms like Canva and Postermywall as it is easy to access and to design a poster.

“I am not saying the teacher is innocent. Wrong is wrong. But when one criticises a teacher without mercy and they are cursed as though they committed a cardinal sin, or worse, when it’s associated with communist politics and ideology, I think that’s inappropriate,” he said.

Netizens Are Not Satisfied

Even though Abdul Muiez’s comments on the issue made sense, netizens were not convinced.

One of them said although the teacher was not a graphic designer, the teacher should have been aware of the images that were used.

Another pointed out that one does not have to be an expert to do certain things. All that is necessary is common sense.

Meanwhile, another asked how a teacher cannot differentiate the Malaysian military from the Chinese military.

