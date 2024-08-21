Nurin Jalin Jazimin: The Cold Case Of A Child Murder

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many crime cases in Malaysia remain unsolved and shrouded in mystery, often becoming cold cases.

One particularly haunting case is that of Nurin Jazlin Jazimin, which remains unresolved to this day. 17 years have passed since the tragic incident, yet the perpetrator has not been identified or brought to justice.

A recent tweet noted that yesterday marked the 17th anniversary of this heartbreaking event.

KES NURIN JAZLIN JAZIMIN



20 Ogos 2007. Hari pertama arwah Nurin hilang dari pangkuan keluarga. ‘Kak Ngah’ disedari tiada di ruang tamu.



Harini genap 17 tahun berlalu



Kes masih disiasat polis. Penculik pembunuh Nurin masih belum ditangkap



Justice for Nurin Jazlin Jazimin🙏 — Sir kamarul (@kamarul14) August 20, 2024

Last year on 11 September 2023, the father of the victim, Jazimin Abdul Jalil posted a heartfelt birthday message for his late daughter on his Facebook page 16 years after his daughter’s death.

In the post, he wished her on what would have been her 24th birthday.

Looking Back At A Crime That Gripped The Nation

On August 20, 2007, 8-year-old Nurin went missing after visiting a night market. Her worried parents, Jazimin and Norazian Bistaman, immediately began searching for her and filed a missing person report.

CCTV footage later revealed that Nurin had been kidnapped and forced into a white van on the night she disappeared.

Nearly a month later, on September 17, 2007, a black and blue sports bag was discovered outside a book distribution company in Petaling Jaya. Inside, authorities found the body of a young girl, estimated to be between six and nine years old, with signs of strangulation on her hands and neck.

Initially, Nurin’s parents refused to believe it was their daughter, but DNA testing tragically confirmed their worst fears.

The Investigation

On September 28, 2007, five people, aged 27 to 35, were arrested in connection with Nurin’s case. Four men were held for an extra seven days but were released due to lack of evidence, while another female suspect was released after questioning.

The police offered a reward of up to RM10,000 for information on Nurin’s perpetrators. On October 11, 2007, enhanced CCTV footage showed a man with a Diadora gym bag, a woman in a red dress, and three other men. Unfortunately, the motorcycle’s license plate and the rider’s face were not visible.

The Nationwide Urgent Response Information Network (NURIN) Alert was later established, now known as the NUR Alert system. This system is still in use today to help locate missing children and young adults.

A Haunting Memory

Former Inspector General of Police, Tan Sri Musa Hassan, shared that even though the case occurred some years ago, the tragic memory of the child’s death remains vivid in his mind.

Several individuals were reportedly arrested by police in connection with the child’s death. However, due to the lack of concrete evidence, the suspects were released.

The investigation revealed that the perpetrator was a pedophile, driven by a twisted sexual desire towards children, which ultimately led to the victim’s death.

“We also carried out an inspection in the area where Nurin Jazlin lives and during the inspection, the police did not detect that there were paedophiles in the area and it is suspected that it was not carried out by residents of the area but by outsiders,” he said as reported by Sinar Harian.

Justice Is Yet To Be Served

Nurin would have celebrated her 25th birthday this year. Her father, Jazimin, still endures the profound pain of losing his daughter.

“She was one of a kind, she was mature and cared a great deal about her sisters. If her siblings were arguing, she would be the ‘peacemaker’ and try to resolve the issue,” he said as reported by FMT.

He added that he was still unable to digest the fact that he lost his daughter in such a way and would not be able to sleep peacefully as long as the perpetrator remained free.

“If my daughter had died in a car accident or drowned in a lake, whether we want to or not, we would have to accept it. But what happened to my daughter involves a third party. It’s heart-wrenching,” he added.

What still lingers in his heart is the fact that he did not get to see her just before she went missing.

Jazimin had returned from work and decided to take a nap that day and when he woke up, his daughter was nowhere to be found.

“It hurts that I did not get to meet her that day,” he said.

He had tried to get the police to reopen the case in hopes of finding the culprit using the latest technology, but his request was denied.

Nevertheless, Jazimin appreciates that Nurin is still well remembered. He said that he has a photo in his stall and when people see the photo, they recognise her.

