TRP
Now Reading
Missing Boys Found Trapped & Asleep In Desa Petaling Condo Lift, But Questions Remain
TRP
TRP

Missing Boys Found Trapped & Asleep In Desa Petaling Condo Lift, But Questions Remain

Many people wondered why the boys were only found nine hours later!

by
August 20, 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two children who were reported missing yesterday afternoon in Desa Petaling, Petaling Jaya have been found in an unexpected place.

Faiq Adiwira, 11, and Muhammad Harith Absyar, 10, were reportedly found trapped and asleep in one of the lifts of their condominium around 12.45am. According to Buletin TV3, the lift was under maintenance.

The poor boys were trapped in the lift for about 9 hours before they were discovered and rescued. The CCTV recorded footage of the boys lying on the floor sound asleep while awaiting help.

via GIPHY

Cheras police chief, Assistant Commissioner Ravindar Singh Sarban Singh said both boys were found safe and did not sustain any injuries.

On the day they went missing, family members of both boys lodged two missing persons reports.

The boys went to buy steamed buns (pau) at a shop near a secondary school around 2.30pm before they were trapped in the lift.

According to the condo residents, the boys called for help until they got tired and fell asleep. It’s said the maintenance management is in the same area as the condominium.

This case also brought more questions. Many wondered why help came hours later and no one seemed worried that children were trapped inside the lift.

They also wondered what happened to the security guards or the person tasked to monitor the condo’s CCTV. Someone asked why no one was alerted by the alarms from the lift.

Fortunately, the children were physically unharmed and nothing untoward happened.

READ MORE: “I Wanted To Die” Cyberjaya Resident Left Shirtless After Trapped In Lift For 2 Hours

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd