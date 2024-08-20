Missing Boys Found Trapped & Asleep In Desa Petaling Condo Lift, But Questions Remain

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two children who were reported missing yesterday afternoon in Desa Petaling, Petaling Jaya have been found in an unexpected place.

Faiq Adiwira, 11, and Muhammad Harith Absyar, 10, were reportedly found trapped and asleep in one of the lifts of their condominium around 12.45am. According to Buletin TV3, the lift was under maintenance.

The poor boys were trapped in the lift for about 9 hours before they were discovered and rescued. The CCTV recorded footage of the boys lying on the floor sound asleep while awaiting help.

via GIPHY

Cheras police chief, Assistant Commissioner Ravindar Singh Sarban Singh said both boys were found safe and did not sustain any injuries.

On the day they went missing, family members of both boys lodged two missing persons reports.

The boys went to buy steamed buns (pau) at a shop near a secondary school around 2.30pm before they were trapped in the lift.

According to the condo residents, the boys called for help until they got tired and fell asleep. It’s said the maintenance management is in the same area as the condominium.

2 budak disangka hilang rupanya terperangkap 9 jam dalam lif



Dua kanak-kanak lelaki yang dilaporkan hilang sejak petang semalam di Desa Petaling, ibu negara ditemui selamat tengah malam tadi.



Kedua-dua mereka yang dipercayai terperangkap selama lebih 9 jam ditemui selepas… pic.twitter.com/cSuOpCYagH — Buletin TV3 (@BuletinTV3) August 20, 2024

This case also brought more questions. Many wondered why help came hours later and no one seemed worried that children were trapped inside the lift.

They also wondered what happened to the security guards or the person tasked to monitor the condo’s CCTV. Someone asked why no one was alerted by the alarms from the lift.

Fortunately, the children were physically unharmed and nothing untoward happened.

READ MORE: “I Wanted To Die” Cyberjaya Resident Left Shirtless After Trapped In Lift For 2 Hours

Poor kids! How security’s and Managemnet did not noticed it ? 9 hours ? Shows stupidity of system which supposedly check every 1 hour . — M.Sri Krisshna (@kk_krish3131) August 20, 2024

9 jam? Yang bekerja jaga cctv tu buat apa 9 jam tak perasan lif rosak? — Uncle Den (@AngkolDen) August 20, 2024

Guard tak monitor?? Dah nampak suspicious pegi la check. — CEO of ₿itcoin (@gedesheep) August 20, 2024

Sembilan jam sial itu terlalu banyak masa yang sangat menyedihkan untuk diketahui. Kanak-kanak miskin dengan perut kosong terperangkap selama sembilan jam. Mereka trauma dengan kejadian ini. 💔💔💔 — Ganesh Subedi (@Ganesh_subedi_) August 20, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.