Kitster The Husky: Alleged Abuser Away On Badminton Competiton, Didn’t Appear In Court

A local dog shelter My Forever Doggo posted an update on Instagram about the court case concerning Kitster the Husky’s alleged abuser.

My Forever Doggo said members of the media and the public weren’t allowed inside the courtroom during the case’s hearing yesterday. The shelter claimed that a group of Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) officers, including the Head of DVS and a legal observer were allowed inside.

The suspect, badminton player Samuel Lee, was supposed to turn up at the Kajang Sessions Court but failed to do so.

The court was allegedly told that he was away at an international badminton competition supposedly scheduled from 20 to 26 August 2024. However, the prosecutor objected saying Lee had been served the summons since July 2024.

Based on the competition dates, it’s believed Lee will be competing at the WONDR by BNI Indonesia International Challenge 2024 in Pekanbaru, Indonesia.

The prosecutors had also requested an arrest warrant to be issued against Lee. Lee’s lawyer pleaded and assured the court that his client would attend the next court hearing.

After consideration, the next court date was set for 30 August 2024. If Lee fails to turn up for the next court hearing, an arrest warrant will be issued.

My Forever Doggo noted that the DVS brought Kitster along to court. It was the first time Kitster had been seen since DVS took the dog into their custody.

In the video clip, Kitster looked happy but was oblivious to what was happening.

Many people were furious

Over in the comments, some were angry that Lee didn’t appear in court and was allowed to leave the country.

This turn of events also led many people to urge the Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh not to allow Lee to represent Malaysia in badminton competitions.

They believe having an alleged animal abuser representing the country abroad was an embarrassment. They hoped that no taxpayer money was spent on funding the extra days of his trip.

Meanwhile, some expressed hope that the court would not be lenient on Lee and that Kitster would go to a good home.

