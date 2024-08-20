Jakun, Meleis, Type C – Guide To Slur Words You Should Stop Using

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Local actress Izara Aishah’s seemingly harmless reply to a tweet about Malaysia taking in injured Palestinians has spiralled out of control.

This initiative by the Malaysian government has received praise from many parties, but a few pointed out how Malaysians were selective in helping refugees.

To one of these tweets, Izara said that the Palestinians are only here to receive treatment.

Ingat Palestinian nak sangat ke jadi rakyat Malaysia. Dia datang untuk dirawat je lah. Berair mata sebab babies kena penggal kepala Kat sana hari hari. Dia seronok tengok negara malaysia, negara yang selama ni selalu tolong. Mesti lah kita terharu. Diorang ni Susah nak tinggalkan… https://t.co/DGi5H8hpRp — Madame Izara (@IzaraAishah) August 18, 2024

When someone told her Malaysians were selective because some don’t fight for Rohingyans the way they do for Palestinians, Izara remarked that “the whole world complained about Rohingyan refugees and how problematic they were”.

Satu Dunia complains how problematic, unappreciative are the rohingyas and have caused chaos to their country. Do not compare with the Palestinians. — Madame Izara (@IzaraAishah) August 18, 2024

This argument then led to Izara using the word “jakun” in another reply.

Allah it’s just a slang tapi punya jakun seronok la dapat 1 point to slam for the smallest thing 😂 https://t.co/IamXyD1aUb — Madame Izara (@IzaraAishah) August 19, 2024

From the post, it was apparent that Izara was not aware that using the word “jakun” could be offensive, as some people consider it a slur.

This angered many as they pointed out how it is no longer acceptable to use “jakun” as an adjective.

In fact there are many words that we now know we should not use as slurs the same way “nigga” is offensive to Black Americans.

The “Jakun and Sakai” Conundrum

Once upon a time, jakun and sakai were words used by many to denote “an unsophisticated person”.

The use was so widespread in Malaysia that many were not aware of its etymology.

Jakun and sakai are not words like “bola” or “batu”.

These words refer to the indigenous tribes.

Jakun, for instance are indigenous people originally known as Orang Hulu (People of the Upriver) in Malaysia.

Their communities are situated close to the jungle.

They have spent the last 7,000 years mostly living in the southern part of Malaysia, in the interior of southwest Pahang and north Johor.

The Jakun people have had their cultural identity stolen and reduced to a derogatory stereotype when the name has been used inappropriately as an insult to characterise someone as primitive, backwards or unsophisticated.

While sakai may have originated from a Sanskrit word meaning “friend”, the term was also used to describe a population living on the forest margins of Malay kingdoms, who were valued for their ritual knowledge and contribution to the unseen realm.

However, just like the term jakun, it was then misused to refer to people who were uncivilised and unintelligent.

Keling

Named after a historical location in southern India, “Kalinga,” is where the term “Keling” comes from. It was a term used to describe Indian immigrants during the colonial era, especially those from South India.

Malaysian Indians have been vilified by the epithet for a long time, with the common connotation being that they are inferior or unreliable.

Nowadays, people find its use to be extremely disrespectful and racist.

Meleis

According to an article titled Is the Word “Meleis” Racist? – The Importance of Understanding Prejudice Plus Power, the term does not have a proper background or history to it.

The Urban Dictionary defines meleis as conservatives who support the term ABCD (asalkan bukan cina dap). This means as long as they are not Chinese from the DAP political party.

However, this definition is outdated and not accurate, as meleis is a new word with no history.

Its modern use is to stereotype the Malay community.

When someone refers to a Malay individual as meleis, it is usually to label the person as racist, unintelligent or lazy.

Apu neh neh

If you are from the 80s and 90s, then this dialogue would be very familiar to you: “If you don’t behave then I will ask the Apuneneh to catch you.”

Although the origin of the word is still unknown, it is used to refer to dark-skinned Indian men and that they are some kind of villains that would capture children who misbehave.

Type C

This is a new term used to refer to the Chinese community in Malaysia.

Its origin can’t be traced but safe to say it only reared its head after the invention of the Type C USB cable.

The use of Type C with regard to the Chinese community can be seen as derogatory depending on the context it is used in.

While Type C itself has no historical basis to indicate it is a slur, its usage is generally not associated with positivity.

