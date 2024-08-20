Is Muhyiddin Yassin In Trouble? What Did He Say?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When politicians go on campaigns for elections, it’s not surprising if some outlandish claims or accusations are made (but that doesn’t mean there are no repercussions.)

The latest politician to find himself in hot waters is Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

While campaigning for the Nenggiri by-election at Felda Perasu, Kelantan, Muhyiddin allegedly made a speech that seemingly threw doubts about the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision to pick Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister.

Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin giving a speech while on a campaign trail in Nenggiri, Kelantan. Image: Muhyiddin Yassin/FB

The issue prompted Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to urge the police to investigate Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin’s statement has drawn criticism from his peers such as Umno Vice President Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, PKR Youth Chief Adham Adli Abd Halim, and Pekan Umno Youth Chief Mohd Fakhrul Akhmal Mohamed.

However, Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal claimed the video clip was misleadingly edited to sow division between PN leaders and the Malay royal institution.

Here’s the timeline of events

15 August – Muhyiddin campaigned for the Nenggiri by-election at Felda Perasu.

This is where he allegedly made a speech that seemingly questioned the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri-ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decision to appoint Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister after the 15th General Election.

The clip went viral online over the following days.

18 August – Pahang police received 28 reports lodged against Muhyiddin so far.

Pahang police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the Classified Crimes Investigation Unit of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department would carry out the investigation.

19 August – Tengku Hassanal wanted the police to take action against Muhyiddin for allegedly touching on 3R issues while campaigning.

He expressed displeasure and anger at Muhyiddin for deliberately and cynically citing the responsibilities and role of the Sultan of Pahang.

Tengku Hassanal said Muhyiddin’s statements manipulated facts and brought up illusions that Sultan Abdullah did not act justly when he picked the 10th prime minister after the elections.

He also cited Article 40(2) of the Federal Constitution, where the prime minister is appointed at the discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the head of state.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin maintains that what he said was a statement of fact and did not touch upon 3R issues (race, religion, royalty) nor disrespect the institution of the Malay Rulers.

He said he would fully cooperate with the authorities.

20 August – Muhyiddin was supposed to give his statement to the police but it has been postponed because his lawyer was not in the country.

The next session will be conducted at Muhyiddin’s office at the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) on 21 August at 11am.

