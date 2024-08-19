[Watch] Woman Confronts Immigration Officer’s Alleged Rudeness Towards Foreigners

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman who recently visited the immigration department has called for all public servants to show exemplary service.

TikTok user Rossneeda shared that she went to the Putrajaya immigration centre’s visa and permit counter on 15 August when she witnessed a rude encounter.

While waiting for her turn for about 20 minutes, she claimed that one of the officers spoke rudely to two Indian women, one of them with a baby.

She noted they were possibly foreigners and wondered why the officer couldn’t treat the women with respect.

When it came to her turn, she advised the officer to change her ways of dealing with customers no matter their background.

However, the officer allegedly scolded Rossneeda and told her to mind her own business. Rossneeda claimed the officer told her to try sitting behind the counter and dealing with thousands of people a day.

In response, Rossneeda said it was the officer’s job to treat customers with respect and dignity. She emphasises the word “government servant,” citing they serve the public as public servants.

She told the officer to look for another job if she didn’t like facing customers at the immigration office.

Rossneeda emphasised that everyone should behave professionally whether they work in the public or private sector. As for those working in customer service, she said they have to provide good service with “smiles and politeness.”

She added those who work in the customer service line need to have empathy and be well-mannered.

Many people agreed with her

Netizens praised her for being brave to speak up against rude officers. Some shared their nasty experiences with public servants while others asked her to report the officer to SISPAA. They said if the officer worked in the private sector, they would have been fired right away.

However, Rossneeda said she doesn’t want to make things more difficult for the officer.

Meanwhile, netizens added that many public servants need to be trained to deal with customers. A netizen pointed out that some public servants act like they’re gods but forget that the public pays their salary through income tax.

These incidents also made some wonder what happened to Malaysians’ hospitality culture.

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called for public servants to provide better services to the public in line with the salary adjustments and increments.

