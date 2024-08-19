[Watch] Many Express Anger Over TikTok Video Of Family Returning Kitten To The Street

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians are known for having a soft spot for animals. Many people have been seen feeding stray animals, and some even bring them home to care for them.

However, a recent video circulating on TikTok has angered many animal lovers. The video was shared by Amir Harisz, who describes himself as a singer and songwriter, on his TikTok account.

In the video, Amir shared the incident of returning a kitten, Cik Tam, to the streets where he originally found it.

The kitten was transported in a box, and his whole family was present as they returned the tiny furball to where it was found. They even fed the kitten some milk, and his son said his last goodbye before leaving the kitten there.

Although the video initially seemed touching, many viewers perceived it as an act of abandoning the kitten.

At press time, it seems that Amir has removed the video from his account.

However, it has been shared by many other netizens on various social media platforms.

Just found this one video on tiktok. This guy buang balik anak kucing yg dia jumpa. Mmg tk buka adoption dulu ke? Then terus buang mcm tu. Lpas tu menyempat buat content bodoh 😤😤👎🏻



@SoniaHoran__ @samantha_cavill @itsybitsymin @yemmeow @tattyhassan pic.twitter.com/UPb7HU2pAe — Q (@nrqlhkarim) August 18, 2024

Amir Gives An Explanation

After receiving negative comments from netizens about the incident, Amir came forward to explain his actions and ask for forgiveness.

In a video, he explained that he was attacked by many netizens who misunderstood his actions as abandoning the kitten.

“We did not abandon the kitten but returned it to the place where we found it,” he said in the video.

He added that he found Cik Tam while having dinner with his family near a restaurant called Nasi Lemak Pak Ngah in Sungai Buloh.

He had taken his children to the toilet at a nearby petrol station because the restaurant did not have one.

While waiting for his child in the bathroom, they heard the kitten meowing and found it.

The kids loved the kitten, so Amir decided to bring it home. However, he also thought that if there was a kitten, its mother should be nearby.

Nevertheless, he decided to take care of the kitten, and the whole family contributed to buying the necessities for it.

Later when his second child developed rashes because of the kitten, he couldn’t bear it and decided to prioritize his child’s health.

He then chose to return the kitten to the place where it was found.

Although his explanation seemed reasonable, his actions were still not accepted by many netizens.

One netizen suggested he could have given the kitten up for adoption, while another said he should have taken the kitten to a veterinarian to check for worms and insects.

Another netizen pointed out that once a kitten has been separated from its mother, the mother might not accept it back because it would have lost its scent.

Meanwhile, one netizen noted that if someone doesn’t know how to care for a cat, they shouldn’t simply take one home from the streets.

