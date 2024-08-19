Social Media Licence: TikTok Malaysia’s Head Of Public Policy Calls For Self-Regulation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last week, the Institute of Strategic & International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia organised Praxis 2024, a public policy conference gathering all policymakers, private sectors, civil societies, and academia to engage and tackle national issues.

This year, the theme is “Policies for a better tomorrow” and unsurprisingly, one of the top topics is regarding Malaysia’s new “social media platform” law, the Class License for Application Service Providers under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

During a panel discussion on regulating social media, TikTok Malaysia’s head of public policy Anuar Fariz Fadzil said the government’s top-down approach to moderating social media content could violate users’ rights to freedom of speech and expression.

Anuar said self-regulating is critical and TikTok would embrace a similar law if there’s a licensing regime or framework but noted that it must be a collaborative effort.

There is a critical need to differentiate between propaganda, misinformation and disinformation and how there are grey areas that may breach freedom of expression and freedom of speech. TikTok Malaysia’s head of public policy Anuar Fariz Fadzil

He added that TikTok already has its content guidelines and actively adapts its rules to local laws and norms. In this case, it includes prohibitions on 3R (race, religion, royalty) issues in Malaysia.

However, issues that pertain to cyberbullying are rather murky, as Anuar explained, “What is offensive to me may not be offensive to you.” He believes licensing will not solve the cyberbullying issue.

READ MORE: Will Licensing Social Media Platforms Solve Anything? Malaysians Are Divided

Anuar is not alone in the matter. Mediha Mahmood, chief executive of independent media industry group Content Forum, said it’ll be more useful to have details of the licensing regime and right now everyone is “flying blind.”

Mediha said the current scope of the licensing regime was too broad and risked government overreach.

She urged the government to delay its year-end deadline and engage all stakeholders, including social media and internet messaging firms, civil society and industry groups, to find another way for authorities to deal with cybercrimes while also protecting users’ freedoms.

Online scams and fake news are increasingly rampant on social media platforms. Picture for illustration purposes. Image: TRP File.

What was the reason behind the Class License?

There has been an increasing number of online scams and cyberbullying, including racially charged content, fake news, misinformation, and disinformation online.

To allegedly manage the issue, the solution was to have all social media platforms and internet messaging services register for a class license. The regulation will be enforced starting 1 January 2025.

READ MORE: Government Mandates Licensing For Social Media And Messaging Platforms Effective 1 August

However, some scrutinised the purpose of the licensing as some claimed that content that was critical of the current government was removed from platforms like TikTok.

There were also talks to create Malaysia’s very own social media platform with netizens joking it could be called BukuMadani or MukaMadani. However, the plan was scrapped due to lack of funds.

READ MORE: Twitterjaya In Stitches Over Hypothetical Meta License Scenario – “BukuMadani, Anyone?”

Not too long ago, the Prime Minister’s Office demanded Meta explain the removal of its post concerning Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s meeting with the late Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Doha, Qatar, last May.

READ MORE: PMO Demands Meta To Explain Removal Of Anwar Ibrahim’s Instagram Post

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.