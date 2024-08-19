“Rasa Malaysia” Brings The Flavours Of Malaysia To North Carolina

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Did you know in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, there’s a restaurant called Rasa Malaysia?

Now you know, thanks to Instagram users Adam and Cassidy Potter who shared this culinary discovery with their followers.

About 36 minutes by car from the US state’s capital Raleigh, Rasa Malaysia is situated on Market Street in a quaint little corner lot of Southern Village.

In the video, Adam and his wife Cassidy, shared what they ordered at the restaurant.

An interesting thing to note is that the couple conversed in fluent Bahasa Melayu.

They ordered Chicken satay, Beef Rendang, the classic Roti Canai with Chicken curry, some fried items and Char Kway Teow.

Rasa Malaysia

Judging from the array of dishes the couple ordered, it looked like they were enjoying lunch in a restaurant in Malaysia.

The preparation and serving looks like it is in fact “Rasa Malaysia”.

Looking at their menu, the restaurant’s range of food starts from appetizers to meat and poultry and also noodle dishes which encompasses many Malaysians’ favourite delicacies.

Pic Credit: Rasa Malaysia Pic Credit: Rasa Malaysia

The restaurant was established in 2015 after the closure of another Malaysian-flavoured restaurant, Merlion.

A simple makeover included painting one wall and adding new carpet, but other than that, the dining room stayed mostly the same.

The friendly manager and host of Merlion, Simon Leong, was back in his position, which pleased the returning patrons.

A few of the popular modern fusion dishes from Merlion, like coconut shrimp, green tea fried rice and roast duck wrap, are still available under the new owners Simon and his wife Winnie Leong.

Simon is from Perak but he left for New York in the 70s.

Winnie, a self-taught chef from Taiping, Perak, joined Simon in the States in 1996. The couple moved to North Carolina in 1999.

Adam and Cassidy

So who are Adam and Cassidy and how did these mat salleh come to learn BM?

Adam is known on Instagram as @moto.matsalleh and he has over 66k followers.

He is an international student in Malaysia and talks about his love for motorcycles on social media.

Apart from reviewing bikes, he also gives riding tips.

From his Instagram shares, it looks like right now he and Cassidy are back in the States but their content remains predominantly in BM for the benefit of their Malaysian fans.

