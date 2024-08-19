Gardener Blames Victims’ Guardians for Tragic Rat Poison Incident, Seeks Justice After Arrest

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last July, an incident involving two brothers who passed away after eating crackers laced with rat poison made headlines.

The victim, three-year-old Muhamad Akil Syauqi, died at Penang Hospital (HPP) while receiving treatment. His two-year-old brother, Muhammad Luth Syauqi, passed away a day after his brother’s death on 12 July.

It is believed that the two victims consumed poisoned crackers that had been hung on a wire fence near their house by gardeners to keep off wild creatures, such as monkeys, that could harm crops.

To aid in the investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of Act 611, regarding child negligence, and Section 284 of the Penal Code, concerning irresponsible behaviour with toxic chemicals, a 33-year-old male gardener was remanded for six days.

However, recently, the gardener, Uzair Shafawi, shared a post on his Facebook account explaining his side of the story.

He alleged that the incident occurred due to the carelessness of the guardians of the deceased victims.

He also expressed his disappointment that no action was taken against the guardians of the two victims.

“I am the gardener who was arrested because of the negligence of the mother and the guardian of the two victims. I spent eight days in (prison) for no reason. Actions were only taken against me. The mother and grandfather of the victims are still not charged,” he said.

The Position of the Crackers

To provide viewers with a visual representation of the precise placement of the poisoned crackers intended to catch wild animals, Uzair also included a video in the Facebook post.

In the video, he demonstrated that the fence was four and a half feet high, proving this by measuring it.

He also pointed out that the fence was not placed by the roadside but next to the forest area where monkeys enter his banana orchard.

“It does not make sense for two- and three-year-old boys to take the crackers from the fence,” he said.

Intention to Sue the Victims’ Family

Later, Uzair expressed his disappointment with the actions of the victims’ grandfather, who allegedly twisted the story to the point of slandering him.

Uzair added that when the incident happened, he never ran away and was ready to tell the truth. However, no one came to listen to his side of the story.

“The police came to my house. For me, the police are the best. I was slandered. If it were up to me, I would sue. People say I ran away, but I didn’t. You can ask the police; I cooperated fully with them. The incident happened on Sunday. Two days later, I asked the police if I would be detained, but they said no,” he added.

He was later arrested when one of the victims passed away in the hospital.

Complaints Made to Perhilitan

Uzair also addressed the objections raised by some groups who had questioned his decision to use poison to kill wild animals.

He clarified that despite filing reports with the Department of Wildlife Protection & National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) since 2021, he had received no response.

Eventually, he took the initiative to build cages to contain the monkeys that were destroying his produce.

“I can only earn a living from the garden’s produce. Some people say don’t kill animals like apes or monkeys because you’ll get karma later. What’s that?” he asked in the post.

He added that if that’s the case, then those people should not kill the mosquitoes that bite them and enter their homes.

