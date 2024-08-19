Dogs Abandoned In Gunny Sacks, Good Samaritan To The Rescue

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A TikTok video posted by user @Syamsul0369 has sparked outrage and concern after revealing a shocking act of animal cruelty.

The video begins with two white gunny sacks moving slightly, a disturbing sight that hints at something trapped inside.

As the clip progresses, it’s revealed that there are two helpless dogs confined within the bags, struggling to break free.

@syamsul0369 gila manusia Zaman lani..buang la elok2..Ni buang biaq anjing dalam guni mana dia Nak reti Buka sendiri.. ♬ original sound – Syamsul0369 – Syamsul0369

The uploader expressed his disbelief and frustration in the caption: “Gila manusia zaman lani… buang la elok-elok… Ni buang biaq anjing dalam guni mana dia nak reti buka sendiri.”

This translates to, “People nowadays are insane… if you want to abandon them, at least do it properly… Throwing them away like this, how would the dogs even know how to get out on their own?”

@syamsul0369 Replying to @nookknock Buka tali tadi pon guruh kuat kawasan tu hujan rintik2..dah selamat lepas dah.. ♬ original sound – Syamsul0369 – Syamsul0369

He also claimed that this incident happened at a farm area in Tasek Gelugor, Penang.

The comments section was filled with users expressing their anger and sadness over how some people treat animals. One user commented, “People nowadays really lack common sense… animals are smarter and much better than humans… sigh.”

Another user, reflected on the spiritual consequences of such actions, saying, “If you intend to do evil, be mindful… karma might come back to you or your family. Thank you to the person who helped release them, may God always protect you.”

As the video gains more attention, it serves as a reminder that all living beings deserve compassion and proper treatment.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.