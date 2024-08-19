Dead 8YO Girl Believed To Be Abused By Parents, 10YO Orang Asli Girl Found Dead In Ipoh Swamp

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A couple in Rawang had been arrested for allegedly abusing their eight-year-old daughter and causing her death at an apartment in Bandar Tasik Puteri on 17 August.

Gombak police chief Noor Ariffin Nasir said the girl’s biological mother and stepfather were arrested at 9pm after the police received information about the victim’s death around 3.30pm.

In the preliminary examination, injuries and bruises were found on the victim’s face, hands, legs and body. It’s believed blunt weapons, belts, and cloth hangers caused the injuries.

The victim’s body was sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for post-mortem. Police are investigating the case as murder.

The suspects aged 29 and 28 would be remanded for seven days until 24 August to help with investigations.

Noor Ariffin said the girl had not attended school since June. He encouraged anyone with information to contact investigating officer ASP Hamizan Yunus at 013-8348384 or Gombak police at 03-61262222.

Image: FB

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the missing Orang Asli girl Nuraina Humaira Rosli, 10, had been found dead in a swamp in Ipoh.

Police said the victim might have been raped and murdered based on post-mortem results. The victim sustained injuries to her neck and genitals.

The case has been reclassified as murder.

Sungai Siput police chief Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin said a 17-year-old suspect was arrested around 5.30pm on 17 August to help with the investigation.

Previously, Nuraina, who is hearing impaired, was reported missing on Friday after failing to return home from playing at a park.

Her body was discovered after a search by 60 people, including police, firemen, and villagers since 7am on Saturday.

